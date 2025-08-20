NHL EDGE stats leaders for Ottawa Senators 

1. Tkachuk’s high-danger prowess

Forward Brady Tkachuk ranked among the NHL leaders in both high-danger shots on goal (110; fourth) and high-danger goals (16; 91st percentile) last season. He is one of three players in the NHL that has ranked in the top 10 of high-danger shots on goal in each of the past four seasons (others: John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers), including:

• 127 in 2023-24 (sixth)

• 171 in 2022-23 (second)

• 135 in 2021-22 (second)

Tkachuk also ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in both midrange shots on goal (89) and long-range shots on goal (30) last season. After 512 regular-season games, the soon-to-be 26-year-old (September 16) played in his first Stanley Cup Playoff game as the Senators reached the postseason for the first time since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017. Tkachuk led the Senators in points (seven), goals (four) and shots on goal (22) as Ottawa lost in six games against the Maple Leafs.

As evidenced by his 4 Nations Face-Off performance, Tkachuk brings a rare blend of physicality, high-shot volume, and offensive upside. He ranked highly at his position last season in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (46.1; 93rd percentile) and top shot speed (93.10 mph; 91st percentile).