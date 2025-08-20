NHL EDGE stats leaders for Ottawa Senators 

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Ottawa Senators:
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
1. Tkachuk’s high-danger prowess
Forward Brady Tkachuk ranked among the NHL leaders in both high-danger shots on goal (110; fourth) and high-danger goals (16; 91st percentile) last season. He is one of three players in the NHL that has ranked in the top 10 of high-danger shots on goal in each of the past four seasons (others: John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers), including:
• 127 in 2023-24 (sixth)
• 171 in 2022-23 (second)
• 135 in 2021-22 (second)
Tkachuk also ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in both midrange shots on goal (89) and long-range shots on goal (30) last season. After 512 regular-season games, the soon-to-be 26-year-old (September 16) played in his first Stanley Cup Playoff game as the Senators reached the postseason for the first time since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017. Tkachuk led the Senators in points (seven), goals (four) and shots on goal (22) as Ottawa lost in six games against the Maple Leafs.
As evidenced by his 4 Nations Face-Off performance, Tkachuk brings a rare blend of physicality, high-shot volume, and offensive upside. He ranked highly at his position last season in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (46.1; 93rd percentile) and top shot speed (93.10 mph; 91st percentile).
2. Skating speed, power-play skating distance
The Senators ranked highly in both 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (107; fifth) and 20-plus mph bursts (1,928; sixth) last season, led by a standout skater at each position group. Forward Tim Stutzle ranked fourth in the entire NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (380) and sixth in 22-plus mph bursts (33), while defenseman Jake Sanderson ranked second at his position in both 22-plus mph bursts (19; trailed only Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar’s 27) and 20-plus mph bursts (199; trailed only Makar’s 206).
The team speed forced Ottawa’s opponents to be undisciplined as the Senators had the most total penalties drawn (349), highest power-play time on ice (437:59) and were tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the most power-play goals (64) last season.
The Senators also ranked second in power-play skating distance (304.89 miles) last season. Stutzle led the League in power-play skating distance (44.99), while forward Drake Batherson ranked ninth (39.39) and Sanderson ranked 10th (39.38; second among defensemen). Ottawa was the only team in the NHL last season to have three different players with at least 30 power-play points, led by Stützle (33; tied for 10th), and followed by Batherson (31; tied for 13th) and Sanderson (30; tied for 16th).
3. Ullmark’s high-danger save percentage
The Senators upgraded in net prior to last season by acquiring goalie Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins. Ullmark (44 games), Anton Forsberg (30 games), Leevi Merilainen (12 games) and Mads Sogaard (two games) combined for a .902 team save percentage to rank tied for seventh in the League. It was a significant improvement from the 2023-24 season, when Senators goalies combined for a .884 team save percentage, which was tied for the lowest in the NHL.
Despite missing 22 games because of injury, Ullmark ranked tied for ninth in the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.827) and above the league average in both midrange save percentage (.893) and long-range save percentage (.976). The former Vezina Trophy winner also had the seventh-highest percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage last season (60.5).
Ullmark and Merilainen, the 22-year-old rookie who went 8-3-1 with three shutouts from Dec. 21 to Feb. 1 while Ullmark was on injured reserve, should have the makings of a formidable tandem. Merilainen, who excelled last season in midrange save percentage (.920; 94th percentile), should step into a larger role, if needed. Combined with the Senators’ young core of skaters, their goaltending tandem could be a crucial part of becoming a perennial playoff team.