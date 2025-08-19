New York Rangers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New York Rangers players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Artemi Panarin, F

NHL.com point projection: 95

Since 2021-22, Panarin ranks sixth in the NHL in points (397 in 319 games) and assists (260), fifth in power-play points (143), and eighth in even-strength points (253). Even with the Rangers missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Panarin is coming off his seventh 80-point season in the League (led Rangers with 89), has had more than a point per game in all six of his seasons with New York and has an enormous point ceiling (120 in 2023-24). Panarin should be considered a top-30 overall player and fringe top-five left wing.