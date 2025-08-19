New York Rangers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Miller should be considered top-50 overall option; Fox will benefit from playing with Gavrikov

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New York Rangers players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Artemi Panarin, F

NHL.com point projection: 95

Since 2021-22, Panarin ranks sixth in the NHL in points (397 in 319 games) and assists (260), fifth in power-play points (143), and eighth in even-strength points (253). Even with the Rangers missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Panarin is coming off his seventh 80-point season in the League (led Rangers with 89), has had more than a point per game in all six of his seasons with New York and has an enormous point ceiling (120 in 2023-24). Panarin should be considered a top-30 overall player and fringe top-five left wing.

NYR@OTT: Panarin makes it 3-1 with a breakaway goal

2. J.T. Miller, F

NHL.com point projection: 79

Miller, acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31, rejoined the team that took him in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft and had more than a point per game after the deal (35 in 32 games). He's had at least 70 points in five of his past six seasons and covers power-play points (three seasons of at least 30) and hits (1,664 in 871 games; 1.9 per game in NHL career). He helped spark a resurgence for Mika Zibanejad (33 points over his final 32 games playing wing on Miller's line), should be considered a top-50 overall fantasy option and is worth prioritizing even earlier in leagues that count face-off wins (8.72 per game; 18th in NHL).

VAN@NYR: Miller sends the puck from distance into the empty-net against his former team

3. Igor Shesterkin, G

NHL.com win projection: 33

Shesterkin had 27 wins in 61 games last season but previously had three straight of at least 36. Among active goalies with at least 150 games played, He's for second in save percentage (.917 in 274 games) behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (.918 in 568 games). He remains a top-10 fantasy goalie option with bounce-back appeal after the addition of defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (signed seven-year contract July 1) and could be attainable after the first three rounds in redraft leagues.

NYR@CBJ: Shesterkin earns his fifth shutout of the season

4. Adam Fox, D

NHL.com point projection: 70

Fox has three seasons with at least 70 points and is third among defensemen in assists (272), points (327 in 361 games) and power-play points (136) since the 2020-21 season. He's another beneficiary of Gavrikov joining the Rangers' top defense pair and should be considered a fringe top-15 fantasy player at his position and top-100 overall option.

NYR@SJS: Fox scores his second goal of the game

5. Vincent Trocheck, F

NHL.com point projection: 68

The center has plenty of chemistry with Panarin and was one of three players in the NHL last season with at least 50 points (59) and 200 hits (214); the others were Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals (65 points; 233 hits) and Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators (55 points; 228 hits). Trocheck, a two-time 75-point producer in the NHL, ranked second on the Rangers in goals (26) behind Panarin (37) and is worth reaching for anytime around the top 100 overall.

Other NYR players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Mika Zibanejad, F (point projection: 67)

Breakout candidates: Alexis Lafreniere, F (point projection: 58); Will Cuylle, F (point projection: 53)

Rookie to watch: Gabe Perreault, F (point projection: 45)

Deep sleeper: Vladislav Gavrikov, D (point projection: 35)

