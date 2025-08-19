Top prospects for New York Rangers

1. Gabe Perreault, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: New York (NHL): 5 GP, 0-0-0; Boston College (NCAA): 37 GP, 16-32-48

Perreault is regarded as one of the top prospects in the NHL. He signed with the Rangers on March 31, after his sophomore season at Boston College. He played five NHL games, all against teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Greg Brown, his coach at BC, told NHL.com that he thought Perreault adjusted quickly to the speed.

The 20-year-old is known for his creativity and hockey IQ inside of a high-level skill set and has been focused on adding size to his 5-foot-11, 180-pound body. Perreault has trained with NHL players, including Patrick Kane, in summer skates in Chicago. He also spent extra time in New York before and after the Rangers' prospect development camp, which ran June 30-July 2.

"He's putting the work in and knows what he needs to do to get himself ready and showcase what he can do," Rangers director of player development Jed Ortmeyer said.

Projected NHL arrival: This season