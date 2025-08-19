NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Rangers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for New York Rangers
Forward Perreault lauded for hockey IQ, defenseman Morrow looks to earn role after trade from Hurricanes
1. Gabe Perreault, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: New York (NHL): 5 GP, 0-0-0; Boston College (NCAA): 37 GP, 16-32-48
Perreault is regarded as one of the top prospects in the NHL. He signed with the Rangers on March 31, after his sophomore season at Boston College. He played five NHL games, all against teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Greg Brown, his coach at BC, told NHL.com that he thought Perreault adjusted quickly to the speed.
The 20-year-old is known for his creativity and hockey IQ inside of a high-level skill set and has been focused on adding size to his 5-foot-11, 180-pound body. Perreault has trained with NHL players, including Patrick Kane, in summer skates in Chicago. He also spent extra time in New York before and after the Rangers' prospect development camp, which ran June 30-July 2.
"He's putting the work in and knows what he needs to do to get himself ready and showcase what he can do," Rangers director of player development Jed Ortmeyer said.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Scott Morrow, D
How acquired: Traded to the Rangers from the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1
2024-25 season: Carolina (NHL): 14 GP, 1-5-6; Chicago (AHL): 52 GP, 13-26-39
Morrow, a right-handed shooting defenseman, is known for his size (6-2, 210 pounds) and his offensive ability, particularly his poise with the puck along the blue line, Ortmeyer said. The 22-year-old played for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final last season. Ortmeyer said getting NHL games, particularly five in the playoffs, has helped him set up his summer training, and gave him an understanding of the pace and style of play. Morrow's skating and understanding of gaps and when to join the rush are focal points for his continued development.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Brennan Othmann, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 16 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: New York (NHL): 22 GP, 0-2-2; Hartford (AHL): 27 GP, 12-8-20
Othmann (6-0, 192) has 33 goals in 94 American Hockey League games, but none in 25 NHL games. The next step for the 22-year-old is to become a goal-scorer at the NHL level, especially considering he's been a proven goal-scorer and point producer at every other level, including the Ontario Hockey League and the IIHF World Junior Championship.
But Othmann was set back last season by an upper-body injury that limited him to 27 games in the AHL. It was his first major injury as a pro, but he worked through it and became a regular with the Rangers late last season, playing 22 of their last 25 games.
"We're excited to see the work he has put in in the summer and what he learned last year," Ortmeyer said.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Malcolm Spence, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 43 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Erie (OHL): 65 GP; 32-41-73
Spence, 18, is headed to the University of Michigan, where he will be a freshman in the fall. Ortmeyer said the Rangers are looking forward to seeing how the 6-1, 190-pound forward handles the challenge of playing against more experienced college players at one of the top NCAA programs.
"His speed is a weapon," Ortmeyer said. "His skating ability too. He's tenacious with the puck. He's been able to produce at the junior level. I think it'll be a good spot for him to develop."
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
5. EJ Emery, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: North Dakota (NCAA): 31 GP, 0-1-1
Ortmeyer said Emery, who is entering his sophomore season at North Dakota, stayed on campus during the offseason to train, adding weight to what was a 6-foot-3, 180-pound body.
The 19-year-old played for the United States at the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, making him a candidate to play at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Ortmeyer described Emery's game as being defense first, which is why there was no concern about his lack of production as a freshman (one assist).
"I don't think his game is measured on production," Ortmeyer said. "It's his ability to defend and play in all situations in terms of penalty killing, playing against other team's top players and shutting them down, being hard to play against. He's so focused on working from the 'D' zone out."
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28