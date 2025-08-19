3 questions facing New York Rangers

1. Will Mika Zibanejad be a center or right wing?

Zibanejad will likely start training camp as a right wing playing on a line with J.T. Miller at center.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Zibanejad told him during their time together in Sweden that he felt he was beginning to establish chemistry playing on Miller's right late last season, saying he felt they complimented each other well.

"As part of that conversation one of the things he expressed to me is even though he lined up on the wing on the face-offs, he felt they were interchangeable in the sense that they could read off each other," Sullivan said. "They both have a comfort level playing down low in the defensive zone. They both have a comfort level in the face-off circle with one being a righty and one being a lefty. He expressed that to me. I would envision us exploring that combination to see if they can potentially build on the chemistry that they've already built."

Sullivan also said he's open to the idea of Zibanejad playing center on his own line, with him, Miller and Vincent Trocheck as the top three down the middle.

"Those are three pretty high-quality centermen," Sullivan said. "I think it's going to play itself out, but certainly the conversations I've had with Mika to this point I would envision us exploring keeping Mika with J.T."