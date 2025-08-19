NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers.
3 questions facing New York Rangers
Zibanejad's position to start season, replacing Kreider among unknowns
© Jared Silber/NHLI
1. Will Mika Zibanejad be a center or right wing?
Zibanejad will likely start training camp as a right wing playing on a line with J.T. Miller at center.
Coach Mike Sullivan said Zibanejad told him during their time together in Sweden that he felt he was beginning to establish chemistry playing on Miller's right late last season, saying he felt they complimented each other well.
"As part of that conversation one of the things he expressed to me is even though he lined up on the wing on the face-offs, he felt they were interchangeable in the sense that they could read off each other," Sullivan said. "They both have a comfort level playing down low in the defensive zone. They both have a comfort level in the face-off circle with one being a righty and one being a lefty. He expressed that to me. I would envision us exploring that combination to see if they can potentially build on the chemistry that they've already built."
Sullivan also said he's open to the idea of Zibanejad playing center on his own line, with him, Miller and Vincent Trocheck as the top three down the middle.
"Those are three pretty high-quality centermen," Sullivan said. "I think it's going to play itself out, but certainly the conversations I've had with Mika to this point I would envision us exploring keeping Mika with J.T."
2. What will Sullivan do to make an immediate impact?
Sullivan is already doing it.
The new coach started reaching out to the players shortly after he was hired May 2. He said his focus this offseason is twofold -- getting to know them and allowing them to get to know him.
He said he has had many 1-on-1 conversations with the core players and also spent time this offseason with general manager Chris Drury. The two have had extensive conversations about their thoughts and plans for the season and how they hope to work together.
The goal, Sullivan said, is to establish relationships with the players and Drury before training camp so when the Rangers get on the ice, they'll be able to get right to work.
"For me, it starts with the relationships with the players," Sullivan said.
3. Who will replace Chris Kreider's minutes and production?
Will Cuylle is expected to play a bigger role, replacing Kreider as a top-six forward, and expanding his own role on the power play and the penalty kill to fill the minutes Kreider played on special teams.
Sullivan said Cuylle and Kreider, who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12, are different players but can fill similar roles.
Cuylle, 23, was one of the few bright spots last season, improving on his rookie season with 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 82 games. He had 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 81 games as a rookie in 2023-24.
"I think Will Cuylle will play a prominent role within this roster," Sullivan said. "I've watched a fair amount of games since I've taken this job to try to familiarize myself with some of the players that maybe I haven't been as familiar with, and Will Cuylle was one of them. His power game, his ability to go to the net, his physical edge that he brings to the line that he's on, it's impressive. I would envision him playing in the top six with some of our most talented players and with the skill set he brings he can complement those guys extremely well."