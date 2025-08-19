NHL EDGE stats leaders for New York Rangers

1. Midrange, shot speed prowess of forward group

The Rangers ranked seventh in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (674) and midrange goals (86) last season. Forward Artemi Panarin was tied with Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings for the most midrange goals (19) and ranked fifth in midrange shots on goal (113).

New York also had two of the top five forwards in terms of 90-plus mile per hour shot attempts in J.T. Miller (15; third), who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31, and Mika Zibanejad (13; tied for fourth), who saw an uptick in production as Miller's frequent linemate. Despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL in goals per game (3.11) and have collective bounce-back potential with a full season of having Miller likely helping to improve the offense.