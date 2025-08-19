NHL EDGE stats leaders for New York Rangers

Panarin pacing midrange shots among forwards, Gavrikov's skating distance among highlights

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the New York Rangers.

1. Midrange, shot speed prowess of forward group

The Rangers ranked seventh in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (674) and midrange goals (86) last season. Forward Artemi Panarin was tied with Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings for the most midrange goals (19) and ranked fifth in midrange shots on goal (113).

New York also had two of the top five forwards in terms of 90-plus mile per hour shot attempts in J.T. Miller (15; third), who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31, and Mika Zibanejad (13; tied for fourth), who saw an uptick in production as Miller's frequent linemate. Despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL in goals per game (3.11) and have collective bounce-back potential with a full season of having Miller likely helping to improve the offense.

NYR@NYI: Panarin scores his second goal of game in 3rd period

2. Power-play offensive zone time percentage

The Rangers were second in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.7) last season. Defensemen Adam Fox led the League in power-play offensive zone time percentage (67.3), Panarin ranked third (66.6), Zibanejad fourth (66.5), center Vincent Trocheck fifth (66.4) and Chris Kreider, who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12, sixth in that category (66.1).

After Kreider's departure, the Rangers have multiple options to integrate on the first power play, ranging from breakout candidates Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle to rookie Gabe Perreault. Cuylle ranked highly among forwards in high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (60; 86th percentile) last season, making him a potential net-front option to turn to after Kreider thrived in that role for years. Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was also a high-danger goals standout (12; 81st percentile) last season.

NYR@SJS: Fox scores a tic-tac-toe goal for 3-0 lead

3. Gavrikov's skating distance

The Rangers' biggest offseason addition is defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, who signed a seven-year contract July 1, addressing their defensive struggles from last season. Elite goalie Igor Shesterkin led the NHL in high-danger saves (404) but faced the most high-danger shots on goal (498) and ranked in the 68th percentile in high-danger save percentage (.811; League average: .803).

Gavrikov, who ranked in the 92nd percentile among defensemen in total skating distance (256.91 miles) with the Kings, should help the Rangers improve their possession metrics after they ranked 20th in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (49.0). Gavrikov was tied for 13th among defensemen who played at least 75 games in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (54.5).

---

More EDGE stats insights for Rangers

