Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers were a victory away from winning the Stanley Cup in June and are determined to complete the job this season.

Jeff Jackson, the Oilers CEO and president, in the absence of a general manager when Ken Holland departed after five seasons, solidified the roster by re-signing forwards Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark and defenseman Troy Stecher, and adding forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner and defenseman Josh Brown.

Led by forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers may have a more formidable lineup this season than the one that reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

“We’re very pleased to add Viktor and Jeff to our top six group,” Jackson said July 1. “They’re complementary players to the guys that we already have in those roles. Viktor has great speed, very tenacious, he’s a puck-battle winner and he can score. We really like him.”

Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million average annual value) and is expected to play on a line with Draisaitl. The 31-year-old was limited to 18 games last season (15 points: six goals, nine assists) because of back and lower-body injuries, then had three assists in five playoff games for the Los Angeles Kings.

“I’m happy to be an Oiler,” Arvidsson said July 1. “It’s going to be really fun. I think the group is great and they have something really going there and for us, it’s going to be fun.”

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract July 1. The 32-year-old had the final three seasons of an eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million AAV) bought out by the Buffalo Sabres on June 30. He had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games last season, and 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 79 games in 2022-23.