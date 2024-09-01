Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

4. Mark Scheifele, F

NHL.com point projection: 78

He led the Jets with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) in 74 games, his fifth 70-point season in the NHL. Scheifele is a fixture as the No. 1 center at even strength and on the power play, where he skates with Connor, Morrissey and forward Gabriel Vilardi. A full season playing with Vilardi, who scored 22 goals in 47 games last season, could help push Scheifele over 80 points for the first time since he had 84 in 2018-19.