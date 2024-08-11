3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

2. How will the new additions fit in with the Oilers?

Edmonton already had one of the top forward groups in the NHL led by Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, as well as Zach Hyman, who had 54 goals last season, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane and Adam Henrique. The Oilers added forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner to the group, giving them two more offensive threats.

Arvidsson was limited to 18 games last season due to injury but is healthy and expected to ride shotgun with Draisaitl, according to Oilers CEO and president Jeff Jackson. Arvidsson, 31, posted 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23. He’s had four seasons with 26 goals or better, scoring 31, 29 and 34 respectively, with the Nashville Predators from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

“That’s a huge opportunity for me to play with such a great player (Draisaitl), and I think the team is built really well,” Arvidsson said July 1. “They have something going and felt they were really close [last] year, and I hope I can help the team move even further.”

Skinner is entering his 15th NHL season. He had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season but had the final three seasons of an eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million average annual value) bought out June 30.

The 32-year-old has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers looking to end his drought.

“You always want to help the team and produce,” Skinner said July 1. “In the past, my role has always been to produce offensively. Obviously there’s some guys on Edmonton that do that pretty well, so if I can kind of add to that mix and help complement those guys it would be good for everyone. I think my mindset and my goal is to fit in and be a piece of the puzzle and bring the things that I do well to the team, and hopefully we can all have some success.”