3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers.
1. Will the Oilers re-sign Leon Draisaitl?
The 28-year-old forward is entering the last season of an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) signed Aug. 16, 2017, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2025. New Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said he wants Draisaitl in Edmonton for life and will be negotiating a new contract with agent Mike Liut.
If the two sides can’t come to an agreement and Draisaitl begins the season with unrestricted free agency on the horizon, it could change how the Oilers approach the tail end of the season. Without a contract, Edmonton may have to consider trading one of its star players or risk him walking away at the end of the season.
“The hardest thing to do in the game is to get star players,” Bowman said. “We’ve got them and they’re a huge part of this community, this team and they’re going to continue to be going forward.”