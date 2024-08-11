NHL EDGE stats for Edmonton Oilers

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Edmonton Oilers:

1. Forward Connor McDavid led the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (154) and max skating speed (23.85 mph).

McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player of the postseason despite the Oilers losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. In the regular season, McDavid ranked in the 99th percentile in EDGE stats like top skating speed (24.19 mph), speed bursts over 20 mph (457) and offensive zone time percentage at even strength (46.9). McDavid should now have even more help in the forward group after Edmonton signed goal-scoring wings Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson in free agency and acquired prospect Matthew Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres after coming so close to a championship last season.