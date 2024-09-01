Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets feel they are heading in the right direction despite an early exit from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets equaled the winningest season in their history in 2023-24, finishing 52-24-6 to match their victory total in 2017-18, but were not able to parlay that into postseason success, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the Western Conference First Round.

They hope to remedy that this season under new coach Scott Arniel, hired May 24 to replace Rick Bowness, who retired May 6. Arniel was Winnipeg's associate coach the past two seasons.

“We’re excited about Scott Arniel coming in and getting a chance to be the head coach here,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “He’s developed a great relationship with a lot of the players on the team. We added several new assistant coaches that will have specialties in the power play and the penalty kill, but there’s a lot of the same in some respects, because we really didn’t want to change what we had.”

Cheveldayoff said he wanted to maintain continuity after a successful regular season.

“It’s not like we fired a coach and needed to switch the pendulum from one side to the other so to speak,” Cheveldayoff said. “With ‘Bones’ [Bowness] retiring, it was a great natural progression for ‘Arnie’ [Arniel]. Having said that, he had to earn that right and went through a different kind of interview process that we did with ‘Bones,’ but we went through an interview process. Arnie had the lead because of all the relationships he had built, so we’re excited about that.”

Arniel inherits a talented roster led by center Mark Scheifele and forwards Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter. On defense, Winnipeg returns Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Dylan DeMelo. Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy Award winner voted as the top goalie in the NHL, heads into the first season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) signed Oct. 9, 2023.