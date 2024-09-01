NHL EDGE stats for Winnipeg Jets 

1. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck had the most games with greater than a .900 save percentage (39) in the NHL last season.

He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie for the second time last season after leading the League in both overall save percentage (.921 in 60 games) and even-strength save percentage (.933) among those who played at least 30 games. But the hardware certainly didn’t come easily considering he made the second-most high-danger saves (411) in the NHL behind Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues (414).

Hellebuyck weathering the storm and making nearly all the saves from long distance (.988 long-range save percentage; second in NHL behind Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill’s .995) helped the Jets have the best goals for percentage at 5-on-5 (59.5) in the League last season.