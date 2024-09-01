NHL EDGE stats for Winnipeg Jets 

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Winnipeg Jets:
Hellebuyck’s dominance, Ehlers’ speed, Morrissey among highlights
© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck had the most games with greater than a .900 save percentage (39) in the NHL last season.
He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie for the second time last season after leading the League in both overall save percentage (.921 in 60 games) and even-strength save percentage (.933) among those who played at least 30 games. But the hardware certainly didn’t come easily considering he made the second-most high-danger saves (411) in the NHL behind Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues (414).
Hellebuyck weathering the storm and making nearly all the saves from long distance (.988 long-range save percentage; second in NHL behind Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill’s .995) helped the Jets have the best goals for percentage at 5-on-5 (59.5) in the League last season.
2. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers was among the League leaders in top skating speed (23.44 miles per hour; 94th percentile) and speed bursts over 20 mph (215; 95th percentile) last season.
That speed translated to possession dominance, as Ehlers quietly led the Jets in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 (plus-205) and was tied with forward Mark Scheifele for their most even-strength points (54). Among the 74 NHL forwards who played all 82 games last season, Ehlers ranked 14th in shot attempts percentage relative to when he wasn’t on the ice for his team at 5-on-5 (4.9).
But a challenge new coach Scott Arniel faces after Rick Bowness retired this offseason is to maximize Ehlers’ power-play role, especially with the fast forward being a potential difference-maker for zone entries with more time on the first unit. Last season, despite ranking second on the Jets in even-strength goals (25) behind Kyle Connor (29), Ehlers only had seven power-play points and was held without a goal on the man-advantage over the entire season. Although Ehlers is a three-time 60-point producer in the NHL, he’s never had more than 13 power-play points in a single season; Winnipeg ranked 22nd on the power play (18.8 percent) last season.
3. Defenseman Josh Morrissey led the NHL in total skating distance at even strength (253.53 miles) and ranked sixth in the category at all strengths (293.07) last season.
Morrissey has been one of the League’s best scoring defensemen, ranking fifth at the position in points over the past two seasons (145 in 159 games). And even beneath the surface-level stats, Morrissey ranked second on the Jets in shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 (plus-182) last season and was among the best in long-range shots on goal (87; 96th percentile). While Hellebuyck has twice been recognized as the NHL’s top goalie, Morrissey has yet to be voted a finalist for the Norris Trophy, making him arguably the most underrated workhorse defenseman in the League.