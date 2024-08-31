3 questions facing Washington Capitals

1. Can Pierre-Luc Dubois be the No. 1 center the Capitals need?

That’s Washington's hope after acquiring Dubois in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19. Washington made a calculated gamble in taking on the seven seasons remaining on the eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) the 26-year-old signed with Los Angeles after being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 27, 2023.

Dubois fell out of favor with the Kings after he had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games last season, but the Capitals believe he can rebound to his form with the Jets from 2022-23, when he had an NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games.

“We think we know why he had a down last year and we can hopefully put him in a position where that doesn’t happen this year,” general manager Chris Patrick said. “And if that’s the case, we have the guy that we wanted, and the salary is the salary.”