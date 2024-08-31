NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Washington Capitals.
3 questions facing Washington Capitals
Impact of newcomers, Oshie’s status among unknowns
© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Can Pierre-Luc Dubois be the No. 1 center the Capitals need?
That’s Washington's hope after acquiring Dubois in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19. Washington made a calculated gamble in taking on the seven seasons remaining on the eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) the 26-year-old signed with Los Angeles after being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 27, 2023.
Dubois fell out of favor with the Kings after he had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games last season, but the Capitals believe he can rebound to his form with the Jets from 2022-23, when he had an NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games.
“We think we know why he had a down last year and we can hopefully put him in a position where that doesn’t happen this year,” general manager Chris Patrick said. “And if that’s the case, we have the guy that we wanted, and the salary is the salary.”
2. Where do the newcomers fit?
In addition to Dubois, Washington made trades for forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames, defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Ottawa Senators and goalie Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights, and signed defenseman Matt Roy (six years, $34.5 million; AAV of $5.75 million) and forwards Brandon Duhaime (two years, $3.7 million; AAV of $1.85 million) and Taylor Raddysh (one year $1 million).
Coach Spencer Carbery plans to try multiple combinations during training camp, including putting Dubois on a line with Alex Ovechkin on his left wing, but said he could also try Mangiapane in that spot, with Tom Wilson on the right side.
Chychrun will get a look on the top defense pair alongside John Carlson, and Roy could play with either Rasmus Sandin or Martin Fehervary, depending on the situation.
“There’s going to be a lot of new faces," Carbery said, "so we’re going to have to try to figure out some of these combinations and some guys playing [on] their off sides, and what 'D' pairs work.”
3. Will T.J. Oshie be able to play?
After being in and out of the lineup the past two seasons because of a recurring back injury, Oshie has spent the offseason seeking solutions, but the 37-year-old forward’s status remains unknown.
“It’s still kind of up in the air,” Patrick said. “I think training camp is kind of our timeline to see where he’s at.”
Though Oshie was limited to 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games last season, he remained an emotional leader.
“If T.J. Oshie can play and come to camp, we know what that means to our team,” Carbery said. “It’s a huge boost not only on the ice, but off the ice everybody knows how much he means to this organization and what he’s able to bring for us as a team, and he showed that last year. Then, if he’s not able to play, it’s going to be some more opportunity [for others].”