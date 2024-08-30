NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights
Connelly heading to Providence; Korczak expected to make impact in NHL this season
© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Trevor Connelly, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Tri-City (USHL): 52 GP, 31-47-78
The Golden Knights have a lot riding on the 18-year-old, considering they don’t have a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts.
“Trevor is a tremendously talented forward,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s a great playmaker. A lot of dimensions to his game. Really high-end skill.”
Connelly (6-foot, 156 pounds) will play at Providence College.
“I think I need to get stronger,” Connelly said. “I think that’s the main thing for me, is put on some weight before I get to the pro level. I think this next year or two at Providence is really going to help me with that.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
2. Mathieu Cataford, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 77 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Henderson (AHL): 4 GP, 0-2-2; Halifax (QMJHL): 65 GP, 40-50-90
Cataford (5-11, 191) won the Michel Briere Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season.
The 19-year-old also got a taste of the American Hockey League, an experience director of player development Wil Nichol called invaluable. He played against men, and the coaches got to know him.
“It was nice to see I could already play at this level at 18,” Cataford said. “I’m going back to junior, but the year after, it’s going to be exciting. I know what to expect.”
Cataford will return to the QMJHL to play for Rimouski, which is hosting the Memorial Cup this season.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
3. Kaedan Korczak, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 41 pick in 2019 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Vegas (NHL): 26 GP, 1-8-9; Henderson (AHL), 26 GP, 1-8-9
The 23-year-old’s time has come after a steady progression in pro hockey.
Korczak (6-3, 201) played one game for Vegas and 47 for Henderson in 2021-22. It was 10 and 50 in 2022-23. It was split evenly last season.
In Vegas last season, he was plus-12 with 31 blocked shots and 43 hits in 26 games, averaging 16:30 of ice time.
“Kaedan Korczak will be a full-time NHL player this year based on what we saw from his time with our team last year,” McCrimmon said. “He’s more than ready, I think, to step into an NHL lineup.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Brendan Brisson, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 29 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Vegas (NHL): 15 GP, 2-6-8; Henderson (AHL): 52 GP, 19-19-38
Brisson (6-0, 191) ranked third in goals and points for Henderson last season while making his NHL debut. The 22-year-old is on the cusp of making the Vegas roster.
“Brendan’s played two full seasons in the American League now,” McCrimmon said. “Last season, we had a lot of injuries to our forwards. It gave him a real good opportunity to see what the NHL game is like, where he needs to get better. It also gave us the opportunity to see him in that setting, so I think there’s a lot of value in his second pro season.
“His objective will be to make our team coming out of training camp this year. Our thoughts are: Let’s see where he’s at. He’s going to be an NHL player. It’s just a matter of the timing, the best development steps that go with that.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Matyas Sapovaliv, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 48 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Saginaw (OHL): 54 GP, 19-43-62
Sapovaliv (6-4, 200) won a bronze medal with the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Junior Championship and the Memorial Cup with Saginaw last season.
“Those are great games,” Nichol said. “Those are great experiences. You can’t put a price tag on that in terms of development. He’s made some really good steps.”
Now the 20-year-old will turn pro and likely play in the AHL.
“I’m still trying to work on my strength and getting heavier, building some muscle,” Sapovaliv said. “I’m still working on skating, first few steps, acceleration. I think it’s getting better, and I think my confidence growing with that too.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27