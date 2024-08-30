Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights

1. Trevor Connelly, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Tri-City (USHL): 52 GP, 31-47-78

The Golden Knights have a lot riding on the 18-year-old, considering they don’t have a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts.

“Trevor is a tremendously talented forward,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s a great playmaker. A lot of dimensions to his game. Really high-end skill.”

Connelly (6-foot, 156 pounds) will play at Providence College.

“I think I need to get stronger,” Connelly said. “I think that’s the main thing for me, is put on some weight before I get to the pro level. I think this next year or two at Providence is really going to help me with that.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28