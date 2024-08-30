NHL EDGE stats for Vegas Golden Knights

2. The Golden Knights had two of the NHL’s top 10 in offensive zone time percentage on the power play during the 2024 postseason in forwards Mark Stone (66.2; eighth) and Tomas Hertl (66.1; ninth).

Hertl was acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline and Stone missed significant time with an injury for the second straight regular season before returning in time for the postseason. But their time together on the first power-play unit with elite center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin (acquired from Calgary Flames prior to deadline) in the playoffs provided a glimpse of the group’s potential ahead of their first full regular season together.

Stone scored two power-play goals on two power-play shots on goal, and Hertl scored one PPG on a team-leading four power-play SOG in the Golden Knights’ seven-game series loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round; Hanifin had three power-play assists in the postseason, while Eichel had two. Eichel had the third-hardest max shot speed among forwards in the postseason (95.19 miles per hour) behind J.T. Miller (97.28) and Brock Boeser (96.58) of the Vancouver Canucks, making Vegas’ new-look power play even more explosive.