Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Edmonton Oilers and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Connor McDavid, F

NHL.com point projection: 140

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an NHL-leading 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 25 postseason games and is coming off his fourth straight and seventh career 100-point regular season (132). McDavid remains the consensus top-ranked fantasy player, regardless of format.