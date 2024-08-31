NHL EDGE stats for Washington Capitals

1. Goalie Logan Thompson led the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.892) during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and was tied for eighth in midrange save percentage (.909) during the regular season in 2023-24 with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Capitals, after qualifying for the playoffs in their final game of last season, were swept by the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round. During the offseason Washington traded for Thompson, defenseman Jakob Chychrun (Ottawa Senators), and forwards Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (Los Angeles Kings) to boost their depth. Thompson goes from being in a timeshare with Adin Hill in Vegas to another competition with Charlie Lindgren, who is coming off an NHL career high in wins (25) and tying for the NHL lead in shutouts (six) last season.

The move could give Washington a top-10 NHL goalie tandem considering it ranked in the middle of the pack in team save percentage (.899; tied for 15th) last season with Lindgren and Darcy Kuemper (traded to Los Angeles for Dubois).