Inside look at Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are several steps from reaching the other side of the bridge they are trying to build from the Alex Ovechkin era to their next generation of success.

But after an aggressive offseason when the Capitals overturned roughly a third of their roster, their attempt to remain competitive while retooling on the fly will face a significant test. If calculated risks such as trading for center Pierre-Luc Dubois pay off as hoped this season, navigating the challenging path to winning after Ovechkin without a full teardown and rebuild will appear more achievable.

“There’s options that we’ve done in the past and other teams have done that aren’t a lot of fun," Washington general manager Chris Patrick said, "that you try to get a high pick and hope that it’s the right year and you get the right guy who could be the next cornerstone of your franchise.

"Or you try to do something like this, and other teams have done this too, where you try to find good players out there that maybe for whatever reason aren’t working in their current situation.”

Acquiring Dubois -- and the seven seasons remaining on his eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) -- from the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19 is an example of that. The 26-year-old struggled last season, dropping to 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games after he had an NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games the previous season with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Capitals are betting on him rebounding.

“He wants to win, and he wants to take the necessary steps and now it’s up to us as a coaching staff to help him,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “It’s on him as a player to do the necessary things and then be consistent with that on a day-to-day basis.”