Inside look at Vegas Golden Knights

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Vegas Golden Knights expect to contend for the Stanley Cup again despite losing several members of their 2022-23 championship team.

Vegas has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs six times in seven seasons and won 11 playoff series since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.

“Playoffs,” center Tomas Hertl said, “it’s kind of mandatory.”

The one time the Golden Knights didn’t qualify for the playoffs, in 2021-22, they won the Cup the following season.

Center Jack Eichel sees a similar dynamic now after they lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round last season and were eliminated in the first round for only the second time in their history.

“I think we should be extremely motivated,” Eichel told NHL Network. “I think going into the season two years ago after having missed the playoffs, I think everyone came into camp in a really good form and with a lot to prove that season. Obviously, (Vegas) went on to win.

“And last year, I think we had super high expectations again but obviously didn’t get the job done. It just goes to show how competitive our league is and how hard it is to win, so I would expect everyone would be [champing] at the bit to get back at training camp this year and back to work and try to prove to everyone we’re a Stanley Cup contender and do what we can to get back on top.”