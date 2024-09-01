NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Lambert, Heinola to compete for spots this season, Yager acquired in trade with Penguins
1. Brad Lambert, C
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Winnipeg (NHL): 1 GP, 0-1-1; Manitoba (AHL): 64 GP, 21-34-55
Lambert is expected to get a long look during training camp, with an opportunity to earn a roster spot. The 20-year-old native of Lahti, Finland had a strong season with Manitoba of the American Hockey League in 2023-24.
Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Lambert benefited from playing half a season with Seattle of the Western Hockey League after he was drafted; Lambert began that season in the AHL but was returned to his junior team following his third appearance at the World Junior Championship.
“For the first time he was playing against players his own age and his own peer group, and he really shot up,” Cheveldayoff said. “The team didn’t win the Memorial Cup and went far in the WHL playoffs and he was a big part of it. The big thing there is they transitioned him to center at that time and he took off there.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Ville Heinola, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2019 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Manitoba (AHL): 41 GP, 10-17-27
The 23-year-old was expected to make the opening night roster for the Jets last season but sustained an ankle injury in the final preseason game. The native of Honkajoki, Finland was allowed to go home to be with family during his recovery and returned to play the last half of the season with Manitoba of the AHL.
Heinola played well in the AHL after his return and will once again get an opportunity to battle for a roster spot in Winnipeg.
“It was a long road for him last year, the injury wasn’t just a simple injury,” Cheveldayoff said. “He missed essentially 40 games with that injury and spent the whole second half of that season trying to get back to form. Hopefully he’s had a great summer and we’re counting on him to take the next step.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Brayden Yager, C
How acquired: Trade with Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 22
2023-24 season: Moose Jaw (WHL): 57 GP, 35-60-95
The 19-year-old was acquired for forward Rutger McGroarty, who did not sign an entry-level contract with the Jets.
Yager, selected by the Penguins with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, helped Moose Jaw win the Western Hockey League championship last season with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 20 playoff games. He also played for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Yager is expected to represent Canada again at the 2025 World Juniors. If he does not make the Winnipeg roster, Yager has to return to junior for a fifth season.
“We are very excited to add Brayden to the organization,” Cheveldayoff said. “I think he’s a very talented player, a very skilled position at center where he can certainly make other players better around him. That’s kind of what we’ve watched and viewed throughout his draft year and obviously in subsequent scouting situations after that. Obviously, you never know what comes up, and just because you don't end up drafting a player, you don’t stop keeping tabs on him. So fortunately for us, we were able to come to an agreement with Pittsburgh here.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-2027
4. Nikita Chibrikov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 50 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Winnipeg (NHL): 1 GP, 1-0-1; Manitoba (AHL): 70 GP, 17-30-47
The Jets were happy with Chibrikov’s first season in the AHL and believe he has high potential to be a skilled NHL forward.
The 21-year-old from Moscow made his NHL debut last season and scored a goal against the Vancouver Canucks on April 18.
“We’ve been excited from the moment that we drafted him and trying to let him go through the process of playing over in Russia until his contract is done and he can come over here,” Cheveldayoff said. “He had a great first year (in the AHL), he’s got a real good attitude towards the game and wants to be a player. He’s got good skill, he’s not afraid to go into the corners, he’s not afraid to go into the hard areas to score. He reads the play well and he’s learned the defensive side of it.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-2028
5. Elias Salomonsson, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 55 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Skelleftea (SHL): 31 GP, 2-9-11
Salomonsson had a good season with Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League and was a member of its championship team. He also represented Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship.
The 20-year-old is expected to play with Manitoba of the AHL this season, getting his first taste of North American hockey.
“He’s a right-shooting defenseman, skates real well,” Cheveldayoff said. “He’s got a little bit of an edge, has good size and is someone that we think plays a real mature type of game. Once he gets acclimated over here, I think it’s going to excel more and more.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28