Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets

1. Brad Lambert, C

How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Winnipeg (NHL): 1 GP, 0-1-1; Manitoba (AHL): 64 GP, 21-34-55

Lambert is expected to get a long look during training camp, with an opportunity to earn a roster spot. The 20-year-old native of Lahti, Finland had a strong season with Manitoba of the American Hockey League in 2023-24.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Lambert benefited from playing half a season with Seattle of the Western Hockey League after he was drafted; Lambert began that season in the AHL but was returned to his junior team following his third appearance at the World Junior Championship.

“For the first time he was playing against players his own age and his own peer group, and he really shot up,” Cheveldayoff said. “The team didn’t win the Memorial Cup and went far in the WHL playoffs and he was a big part of it. The big thing there is they transitioned him to center at that time and he took off there.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season