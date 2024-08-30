3 questions facing Vegas Golden Knights

1. Can Mark Stone stay healthy?

Stone, the Vegas captain, was limited to 43 games in 2022-23. He didn’t play from Jan. 12, 2023, until the Stanley Cup Playoffs began.

He was limited to 56 games last season. This time, he didn’t play from Feb. 20 until the playoffs began.

But here is the good news for the Golden Knights: In 2022-23, Stone had back issues that required surgery. He recovered so well that he didn’t miss a game last season -- and was leading the team with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) -- until he sustained a freak injury: a lacerated spleen.

All that is behind the 32-year-old forward now.

“His spleen has recovered,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “He’s had a normal offseason in terms of training. … He’s in a very good spot physically.”