Vegas Golden Knights fantasy projections for 2024-25

5. Adin Hill, G

NHL.com win projection: 31

Hill also dealt with injury last season (35 starts) but is 35-19-3 with a .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 62 games over the past two regular seasons and led Vegas to its first Stanley Cup title in 2023. He is expected to be the starter but could share time with new teammate Ilya Samsonov, who joins the Golden Knights from the Toronto Maple Leafs and is worth stacking with Hill after Logan Thompson was traded to the Washington Capitals. Vegas has ranked among the top 10 in team save percentage in each of the past two seasons (10th in NHL at .902 last season; seventh at .911 in 2022-23).