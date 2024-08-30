As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Vegas Golden Knights and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Vegas Golden Knights fantasy projections for 2024-25
Eichel leads list of 10 players among top 200 rankings; Hill has high win ceiling
1. Jack Eichel, F
NHL.com point projection: 84
He had 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 63 games last season, including 12 goals in his final 18 games. Eichel has averaged close to a point per game over three seasons since joining the Golden Knights (159 points in 164 games) but has missed 34 games because of injury over the past two seasons. If he can stay healthy, the center could set an NHL career high in points this season (highest total was 82 with Buffalo Sabres in 2018-19).
2. Tomas Hertl, F
NHL.com point projection: 67
He was limited to 54 games last season, including just six after joining the Golden Knights from the San Jose Sharks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. Hertl had four points (two goals, two assists) in those six regular-season games with Vegas but was held to one goal in seven games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hertl will likely center the second line and play on the top power-play unit with Eichel, right wing Mark Stone and defenseman Noah Hanifin. Hertl is a two-time 30-goal scorer who could return to that mark again this season.
3. Mark Stone, F
NHL.com point projection: 64
He missed 26 games last season (lacerated spleen) and has missed 65 games over the past two seasons; but when Stone has been healthy, he’s been effective with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 99 games over that span. Stone could play on Hertl’s wing this season, forming a potent 1-2 punch in the Golden Knights’ top six and making either forward a fantasy draft bargain.
4. William Karlsson, F
NHL.com point projection: 61
He scored 30 goals in 70 games last season, his most since an NHL career-high 42 goals in 2017-18. Karlsson has played throughout the lineup during his time with the Golden Knights, and roster turnover will likely have him playing with new linemates this season; he could play on a unit with young wings and former first-round picks Alexander Holtz (No. 7 pick in 2020 NHL Draft) and Brendan Brisson (29th pick in 2020 draft) and has a high floor of at least 20 goals.
5. Adin Hill, G
NHL.com win projection: 31
Hill also dealt with injury last season (35 starts) but is 35-19-3 with a .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 62 games over the past two regular seasons and led Vegas to its first Stanley Cup title in 2023. He is expected to be the starter but could share time with new teammate Ilya Samsonov, who joins the Golden Knights from the Toronto Maple Leafs and is worth stacking with Hill after Logan Thompson was traded to the Washington Capitals. Vegas has ranked among the top 10 in team save percentage in each of the past two seasons (10th in NHL at .902 last season; seventh at .911 in 2022-23).
Other VGK players on preseason draft lists:
Top 200 overall fantasy draft options: Shea Theodore, D (NHL.com point projection: 54); Alex Pietrangelo, D (NHL.com point projection: 51); Noah Hanifin, D (NHL.com point projection: 50)
Bounce-back candidates: Ivan Barbashev, F (NHL.com point projection: 56); Ilya Samsonov, G (NHL.com win projection: 14)
Breakout candidate: Pavel Dorofeyev, F (NHL.com point projection: 48)
Deep sleeper: Victor Olofsson, F (NHL.com point projection: 46)