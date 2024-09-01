3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Meeting high expectations, Hellebuyck’s response to playoff struggles among concerns

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets.

1. Can the Jets put together another strong regular season and turn it into Stanley Cup Playoff success?

The Winnipeg Jets were expected to have a competitive team last season, but few envisioned they would take over top spot in the NHL overall standings in January, match a franchise high with 52 wins and finish second in the Central Division, three points behind the Dallas Stars.

The Jets are returning the core of their roster and expectations are high once again.

“The regular season is hard, you have to make the playoffs, to do that’s obviously the singular focus going into training camp,” Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “To a man, when we talked to the guys at the end of last season, we talked about how we need to be better, we need to find a way, whether it’s organizationally or individually, we need to be better somehow and all the players talked about that.”

2. Will they continue to get offensive contributions throughout the lineup?

Center Mark Scheifele led Winnipeg last season with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) in 74 games. To be competitive, the Jets will require offensive contributions from everyone in their lineup; they were able to do that last season with 14 players registering at least 30 points on the season, including forwards Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, who were acquired in trades.

Monahan and Toffoli each left as an unrestricted free agent, which leaves a couple of holes to fill on the top two lines. Their departures will create opportunity for younger players such as the recently acquired Brayden Yager, along with prospects Colby Barlow, Chaz Lucius and Brad Lambert.

Center Cole Perfetti, who had 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 71 games last season, is also expected to get an increase in ice time in 2024-25.

CBJ@WPG: Perfetti, Samberg team up for a goal in 2nd

3. How will Connor Hellebuyck respond after winning the Vezina Trophy for the second time, yet struggling in the playoffs?

Hellebuyck had one of his best NHL seasons with a 37-19-4 record, 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and five shutouts, but that did not carry into the postseason; the 31-year-old was 1-4 with a 5.23 GAA and .870 save percentage. He gave up 24 goals in the Jets’ five-game loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round, and was pulled after two periods in a 5-1 loss in Game 4.

Though the playoff defeat cannot be blamed entirely on Hellebuyck, how he reacts coming off the disappointing showing will have an impact on Winnipeg’s success this season. Hellebuyck is going into the first year of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) he signed on Oct. 9, 2023.

WPG@SJS: Hellebuyck protects the lead with big glove save

