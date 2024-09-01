3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

1. Can the Jets put together another strong regular season and turn it into Stanley Cup Playoff success?

The Winnipeg Jets were expected to have a competitive team last season, but few envisioned they would take over top spot in the NHL overall standings in January, match a franchise high with 52 wins and finish second in the Central Division, three points behind the Dallas Stars.

The Jets are returning the core of their roster and expectations are high once again.

“The regular season is hard, you have to make the playoffs, to do that’s obviously the singular focus going into training camp,” Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “To a man, when we talked to the guys at the end of last season, we talked about how we need to be better, we need to find a way, whether it’s organizationally or individually, we need to be better somehow and all the players talked about that.”