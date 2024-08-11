Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com.

1. Matthew Savoie, F

How acquired: Trade with Buffalo Sabres on July 5, 2024

2023-24 season: Buffalo (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Rochester (AHL): 6 GP, 2-3-5; Wenatchee (WHL): 11 GP, 11-13-24; Moose Jaw (WHL): 23 GP, 19-28-47

Acquired from Buffalo for forward Ryan McLeod and forward prospect Tyler Tullio, Savoie jumped to the top of the Oilers’ prospect list. The 20-year-old helped Moose Jaw win its first Western Hockey League championship last season after he was acquired in a trade from Wenatchee.

Savoie is a native of St. Albert, Alberta, an Edmonton suburb, and the Oilers are thrilled to add a prospect with his offensive ability.

“We like his competitiveness and his motor. He gives us right now an A-prospect in the American Hockey League, and that was massive,” Oilers director of amateur scouting Rick Pracey said. “In terms of how close he is to the NHL still needs to be determined. We don’t want to put too much expectation on a first-year pro, but having somebody with his skill set and his ability, it’s always good to have someone like that in your organization.”

Savoie was selected by Buffalo with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He returned to the WHL that season and had 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists) in the regular season and 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in the playoffs for Winnipeg, which relocated to Wenatchee following the 2022-23 season.

“That first year of pro is always difficult for kids,” Pracey said. “They’ve been the best player their whole lives and now they are moving up to play with bigger, faster, stronger players. For me, it’s just getting the confidence to be himself and let his strengths be his strengths and have that ability to impact the game. It’ll be a slight adjustment but I expect him to be able to do it.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27