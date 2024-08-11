Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Newly acquired Savoie adds high-level talent to organization

Matthew Savoie 32 in 32

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com.

1. Matthew Savoie, F

How acquired: Trade with Buffalo Sabres on July 5, 2024

2023-24 season: Buffalo (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Rochester (AHL): 6 GP, 2-3-5; Wenatchee (WHL): 11 GP, 11-13-24; Moose Jaw (WHL): 23 GP, 19-28-47

Acquired from Buffalo for forward Ryan McLeod and forward prospect Tyler Tullio, Savoie jumped to the top of the Oilers’ prospect list. The 20-year-old helped Moose Jaw win its first Western Hockey League championship last season after he was acquired in a trade from Wenatchee.

Savoie is a native of St. Albert, Alberta, an Edmonton suburb, and the Oilers are thrilled to add a prospect with his offensive ability.

“We like his competitiveness and his motor. He gives us right now an A-prospect in the American Hockey League, and that was massive,” Oilers director of amateur scouting Rick Pracey said. “In terms of how close he is to the NHL still needs to be determined. We don’t want to put too much expectation on a first-year pro, but having somebody with his skill set and his ability, it’s always good to have someone like that in your organization.”

Savoie was selected by Buffalo with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He returned to the WHL that season and had 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists) in the regular season and 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in the playoffs for Winnipeg, which relocated to Wenatchee following the 2022-23 season.

“That first year of pro is always difficult for kids,” Pracey said. “They’ve been the best player their whole lives and now they are moving up to play with bigger, faster, stronger players. For me, it’s just getting the confidence to be himself and let his strengths be his strengths and have that ability to impact the game. It’ll be a slight adjustment but I expect him to be able to do it.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

The guys discuss the Matthew Savoie trade for McLeod, Tullio

2. Roby Jarventie, F

How acquired: Trade with Ottawa Senators on July 15, 2024

2023-24 season: Ottawa (NHL): 7 GP, 0-1-1; Belleville (AHL): 22 GP, 9-11-20

Jarventie was acquired from Ottawa for forward prospects Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson. The 22-year-old native of Tampere, Finland, has played the last three seasons for Belleville in the AHL.

“He’s a bigger player with a skill set,” Pracey said. “He got off to that real good start two years ago in Belleville as a 19-year-old. He’s played 132 games there, so that’s a good sample size. He entered the American league young, so that’s another 21-year-old player in the American Hockey League and he’s got a nice combination of size and ability.”

Jarventie (6-2, 184) was selected by Ottawa in the second round (No. 33) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He had an assist in seven games with the Senators last season, and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with Belleville before having season-ending surgery for a nagging knee injury.

“Coming back from the injury he needs to get back to speed in terms of pace of play,” Pracey said. “He needs to get comfortable using his size effectively and play consistently, like all young players need to.”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Sam O'Reilly, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 32 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: London (WHL): 68 GP, 20-36-56

Edmonton moved up at the 2024 NHL Draft to select O’Reilly with the final pick of the first round, trading a conditional first-round pick in 2025 or 2026 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 18-year-old Toronto native helped London win the Ontario Hockey League championship with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 playoff games. He will return to London this season for his second full season in the OHL.

“One of the most intriguing things about Sam is his diligence in his two-way game and then his event play,” Pracey said. “You can almost measure him shift-by-shift, he makes contact, can take pucks away, he blocks shots and gets multiple touches per shift. He’s just a guy that can impact the play.”

London is returning several players from its championship team, and O’Reilly (6-1, 180) is expected to make a bigger contribution in his second season at the junior level.

“We expect him to have an uptick in offense,” Pracey said. “They have a deep team. He played some second power-play unit and first [penalty kill] last season, so depending on how they utilize their lineup, it could be the same this year or it could be power play No. 1 and PK No. 1. We expect an uptick in ice time and in offensive production, but it’s not the end-all, be-all. We need him to continue to be the player that he is.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

4. Beau Akey, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 56 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Barrie (OHL): 14 GP, 4-5-9

Akey (6-0, 186) was limited to 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury, which required season-ending surgery.

The injury set him back, but the 19-year-old is healthy going into this season and the Oilers hope he gets back up to speed quickly.

Edmonton projects Akey, a right-shot, to be a top-four defenseman in the NHL.

“His skating is a difference-maker,” Pracey said. “When you combine that with his hockey sense and ability to move the puck, (zone) exits and entries and a two-way style game that’s transitional to the NHL level.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

5. Shane Lachance, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 186 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Boston (NCAA): 40 GP, 13-14-27

Lachance had a strong freshman season at Boston University with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 games. The 20-year-old left wing is expected to return to Boston University for his second season.

“He had a terrific first year in college,” Pracey said. “His timeline, he could have made a case for signing this year if he wanted to. Our organization is really high on him.”

Lachance (6-5, 218) is projected to be a strong power forward for the Oilers. He could turn pro following his sophomore season.

“He’ll stay in school and depending on his year, we’ll see,” Pracey said. “With this particular prospect, we’re going year by year. With his size, skill set and potential, we’re real excited about his development path.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

