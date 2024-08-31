Washington Capitals fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Washington Capitals and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
1. Alex Ovechkin, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
Ovechkin led the Capitals with 31 goals in 79 games last season. He has scored at least 30 in three consecutive seasons, including at least 40 in two of the past three. He was tied for the 19th-most shots on goal in the NHL last season (272), and due to his consistently high shot volume (348 shots on goal average per season) and elite goal-scoring ability, he should be viewed as a top-30 overall player in fantasy.
2. Dylan Strome, F
NHL.com point projection: 66
Strome led Washington with 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games last season, and had NHL career highs in points and goals. Strome has key lineup placement as their No. 1 center and benefits from exposure to Ovechkin. He should be viewed as a top-100 overall forward in fantasy.
3. John Carlson, D
NHL.com point projection: 54
Carlson had a slight bounce-back season with 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games after he had 29 points (nine goals. 20 assists) in 40 games in 2022-23. Carlson has hit the 70-point mark three times in 15 NHL seasons and still has a solid fantasy ceiling. He should be considered a top-30 fantasy defenseman.
4. Tom Wilson, F
NHL.com point projection: 44
Wilson had his best season in 2021-22 when he had 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 78 games. He still benefits from solid lineup placement in their top-six forward group and on their first man-advantage unit. Wilson adds further fantasy value as a category coverage player. He is a top-120 forward in fantasy and is worth monitoring in deep leagues or on the waiver wire.
5. Jakob Chychrun, D
NHL.com point projection: 45
Last season with the Ottawa Senators, Chychrun tied his NHL career high with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games. It also was the first time in eight NHL seasons that he played more than 70 games. When healthy, Chychrun has fantasy upside that could set him up to be a solid fantasy option at the position.
Other WSH players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidates: Logan Thompson, G (win projection: 22)