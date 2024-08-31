Washington Capitals fantasy projections for 2024-25

1. Alex Ovechkin, F

NHL.com point projection: 70

Ovechkin led the Capitals with 31 goals in 79 games last season. He has scored at least 30 in three consecutive seasons, including at least 40 in two of the past three. He was tied for the 19th-most shots on goal in the NHL last season (272), and due to his consistently high shot volume (348 shots on goal average per season) and elite goal-scoring ability, he should be viewed as a top-30 overall player in fantasy.