Top prospects for Vancouver Canucks

Lekkerimaki coming off breakout season in Sweden; Silovs impressed in goal during playoffs

VAN 32 in 32 prospects Lekkerimaki

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Vancouver Canucks, according to NHL.com.

1. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Orebro HK (SHL): 46 GP, 19-12-31

Lekkerimaki is coming to North America this season after a breakout year in the Swedish Hockey League. Though the most likely scenario is him starting with Abbotsford in the American Hockey League, his scoring ability gives him a chance to help the Canucks in the NHL.

Lekkerimaki (5-foot-11, 172 pounds) had a disappointing first season of injuries and illness after being drafted by Vancouver but bounced back in the top-level SHL last season, winning the league’s top under-20 player award. He was also named Most Valuable Player at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in seven games, and had one goal and one assist in six late-season AHL games before turning 20 on July 24.

That late taste of professional hockey in North America had Lekkerimaki focused on getting stronger and faster. Add that to the elite shot he was drafted for and defensive improvements last season, and there’s a chance he makes his NHL debut this season.

“We are obviously very excited about the progress Jonathan showed us,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told NHL.com. “It was really important for Jonathan to attend Abbotsford for a couple of weeks to feel the difference of playing on the smaller ice surface, playing in the American Hockey League and hopefully that will set him up well for training camp.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26

2. Tom Willander, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Boston University (NCAA): 38 GP, 4-21-25

The Canucks were happy Willander came over from Sweden to play at Boston University last season rather than staying home to play professionally. The 19-year-old, right-shot defenseman believes he benefited by getting that adjustment to the smaller rinks and more direct style of play in North America out of the way.

Projected by Allvin as a “perfect fit” as a potential future partner for Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes, the smooth-skating Willander (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) will return to BU for his sophomore season focused on continuing to get stronger while also growing his offensive game after leading the Terriers at plus-28 last season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26

3. Arturs Silovs, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 156 pick in 2019 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Abbotsford (AHL): 34 GP, 16-11-6, 2.74 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Silovs struggled at times in the AHL last season but staked his claim to the backup job behind No. 1 Thatcher Demko with a strong performance in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old got a chance to play after Demko and Casey DeSmith were injured in the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators, and played well enough to keep the starting job even after the more experienced DeSmith was ready to return. Silovs (6-4, 203) made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout in a 1-0 series-clinching win in Game 6 against Nashville, and helped the Canucks get to Game 7 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers, finishing his first NHL playoff run 5-5 with an .898 save percentage.

Though there is still work to do learning to manage traffic at the NHL level, Silovs proved in the playoffs he has the physical tools and poise to succeed under pressure in Vancouver.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

EDM@VAN R2, Gm7: Silovs makes sprawling save to keep game scoreless

4. Aatu Raty, F

How acquired: Trade with New York Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023

2023-24 season: Abbotsford (AHL): 72 GP, 18-34-52

Raty almost doubled his offensive output in his second full AHL season and first full season in the Canucks organization in 2023-24, but perhaps more importantly, the 21-year-old showed more signs he might be able to play center instead of wing in the NHL.

Raty (6-2, 190) played both positions for Abbotsford and impressed with his two-way play and improving face-offs, bolstering his chances of an in-season call-up as soon as this season.

“He took major steps,” Allvin said. “I was really impressed with his commitment, his maturity level, very consistent. … I'm very excited to see him at camp. He's definitely in the mix.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26

5. Elias Pettersson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 80 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Vasteras IK (Allsvenskan): 34 GP, 3-11-14; Abbotsford (AHL): 8 GP, 0-2-2

Projected as a shutout defenseman, Pettersson (6-4, 210) only played four games in the top-tier SHL last season after getting into 60 games the previous two seasons combined. He finished the year with eight late games in the AHL, however, giving the 20-year-old a chance to get used to a quicker pace and smaller ice surface and train appropriately this summer for the full-time transition from playing in his native Sweden to Abbotsford this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

