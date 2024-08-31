NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Washington Capitals.
Top prospects for Washington Capitals
Leonard, Miroshnichenko, Iorio could contribute in NHL this season
© John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Ryan Leonard, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Boston College (NCAA): 41 GP, 31-29-60
Leonard (6-foot, 192 pounds) was third among NCAA Division I players in goals and tied for fourth in points last season to help Boston College reach the NCAA Frozen Four championship game before losing to the University of Denver. The 19-year-old also helped the United States win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with six points (three goals, three assists) in seven games.
Leonard passed on signing with the Capitals after last season, sticking with his plan to play two collegiate seasons before turning pro. He could be in Washington’s lineup by the end of this season, though.
“His goals are he wants to win another [World Juniors] gold and he wants an NCAA championship with BC,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. “I’m hoping he can do both those and he’s ready to come to us afterwards.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Ivan Miroshnichenko, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Washington (NHL): 21 GP, 2-4-6; Hershey (AHL): 47 GP, 9-16-25
Miroshnichenko adapted well in his first season in North America, getting experience in the NHL and American Hockey League. After playing one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Washington, the 20-year-old native of Ussuriysk, Russia, helped Hershey win its second consecutive Calder Cup championship with 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 20 AHL playoff games.
Miroshnichenko (6-1, 185) will compete for an NHL roster spot in training camp but could return to Hershey to begin the season.
“We would like to see ‘Miro’ become a quality, well-rounded player," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said, "but also someone that can produce in the NHL and can be a potential 25-, 30-goal scorer. So you want to make sure we’re taking the necessary steps to enable that inside of him, and not putting him in a scenario where he’s playing 10 minutes and playing on the fourth line.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Andrew Cristall, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 40 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Kelowna (WHL): 62 GP, 40-71-111
After a solid first NHL training camp, Cristall (5-10, 167) returned to Kelowna last season and led the Western Hockey League team in points for the second straight season.
Since being drafted, the 19-year-old has worked on his skating and improving his strength and conditioning to prepare for taking the next step.
“I think he’s going to continue getting better, so I’m really curious to see how he looks at training camp this year, his second camp,” Patrick said. “He’s a guy that he either has to be in Washington or be back in junior, so I’d love to see him make it hard on Spencer and his staff to have to send him back.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Terik Parascak, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Prince George (WHL): 68 GP: 43-62-105
Parascak (6-0, 173) impressed Washington last season when he finished third on Prince George in points, and the Capitals grabbed him in the first round of the 2024 draft. The 18-year-old is likely headed back to Prince George after his first NHL training camp, but Washington is excited by his potential.
“He seems like a guy that kind of plays a 200-foot game and, obviously, showed some scoring ability as a younger guy in the WHL,” Patrick said. “He looks like a guy that can be a solid NHLer, and we’ll see where that top end is.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
5. Vincent Iorio, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 55 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Washington (NHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0; Hershey (AHL): 60 GP, 4-10-14
Though Iorio (6-4, 200) started slowly last season, he found his game as it progressed and helped Washington qualify for the playoffs when he was called up late in the season because of injuries. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old was injured in the first game of the playoffs with the Capitals and again after returning to Hershey, missing the Calder Cup Finals.
“I’m sure he would have loved to be on the ice for the last game and everything,” Patrick said. “But overall, after kind of a slower start, it was a positive season and he should be ready to come in and, hopefully, keep moving forward for us.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season