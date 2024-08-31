Top prospects for Washington Capitals

1. Ryan Leonard, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Boston College (NCAA): 41 GP, 31-29-60

Leonard (6-foot, 192 pounds) was third among NCAA Division I players in goals and tied for fourth in points last season to help Boston College reach the NCAA Frozen Four championship game before losing to the University of Denver. The 19-year-old also helped the United States win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with six points (three goals, three assists) in seven games.

Leonard passed on signing with the Capitals after last season, sticking with his plan to play two collegiate seasons before turning pro. He could be in Washington’s lineup by the end of this season, though.

“His goals are he wants to win another [World Juniors] gold and he wants an NCAA championship with BC,” Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. “I’m hoping he can do both those and he’s ready to come to us afterwards.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season