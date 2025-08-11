Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers believe their championship window is still open after two straight losses in the Stanley Cup Final.

Several role players were added to a strong core led by forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, in hopes of reaching that goal.

"I would challenge people to try to turn the page on the last season and look forward to next year," Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said on July 2. "It's going to be a new group, particularly up front, but not a wholesale new group. All the key players are back, it's really finding the right mixture, but I think that's what makes it exciting and I think for that reason, we're in a really good spot right now."

Along with McDavid and Draisaitl, the two-time Western Conference Champions are also returning key forwards Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic, and Adam Henrique, and defensemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak and Jake Walman. Goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will also return.

Bouchard signed a four-year contract as a restricted free agent on July 1.

"(Losing in the Cup Final) is not an easy pill to swallow two years in a row," he said on July 2. "We had that feeling a few years ago and last year was not any better, if not worse. To go that far two years in a row and not be rewarded for it. So this upcoming year, excited to have a lot of the same guys back. Everyone is going to be that much hungrier."

The newcomers include forwards Andrew Mangiapane, David Tomasek, Isaac Howard, Curtis Lazar, and Matt Savoie, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres in July 2024.

They will battle to replace the roles vacated by the departure of forwards Connor Brown, Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner who left as unrestricted free agents, as well as Evander Kane, who was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on June 25.