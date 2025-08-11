3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

McDavid future, goaltending, Mangiapane's production among unknowns

EDM 32 in 32 3 questions McDavid and Skinner

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers.

1. Will Connor McDavid re-sign?

McDavid is entering the final season of his eight-year, $100-million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) signed on July 5, 2017, and can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Edmonton's continued success is largely dependent on McDavid signing a new contract beyond this season, but the three-time Hart Trophy winner as the NHL's most valuable player (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23) and four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner as most outstanding player as voted on by the NHL Players' Association (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) said he will take his time on a decision.

Although forward Leon Draisaitl re-signed long term and is entering the first of an eight-year, $112-million contract ($14 million AAV), McDavid said there are a number of factors to consider in his decision.

EDM@MIN: McDavid with a slick shot under the crossbar for his second tally

2. Will they stick with goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard?

Skinner and Pickard can each become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They helped Edmonton get to the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, but were inconsistent with their play.

Skinner, 26, was 26-18-4 in 51 games (50 starts) with a 2.81 goals against average and .896 save percentage last season and 7-7 with a 2.99 GAA and .889 save percentage in 15 playoff starts. In those 15 games he had three shutouts but also allowed at least five goals five times.

Pickard, 33, was 22-10-1 in 36 games (31 starts) with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage last season and 7-1 in 10 playoff games (seven starts) with a 2.85 GAA and .886 save percentage. He allowed one goal in four of those playoff games and four goals in four of them.

The Oilers hired Peter Aubry to replace longtime goalie coach Dustin Schwartz hoping to get more out of the position this season.

"There were times where they were exceptional and there were other times where we were just wanting a little bit more from them," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I just think with Peter, he'll be able to push those guys and bring a different perspective and get those guys to play at their best more often."

LAK@EDM: Skinner sprawls out to stone Kempe

3. What impact will Andrew Mangiapane make?

The 29-year-old forward is expected to take on a top-six role after signing a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Mangiapane had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 80 games with the Washington Capitals last season and played the previous seven seasons with the Calgary Flames.

"This was just a great fit for me and Edmonton has a great team," Mangiapane said. "I just wanted to come in here and play my game and help the team whatever way possible to win and hopefully get them over the finish line this year. I'm excited to be here, excited to be an Oiler and excited to get things going already."

Edmonton is hoping Mangiapane is able to regain his scoring touch from a few seasons ago when he had 35 goals and 55 points in 82 games with Calgary in 2021-22. He is expected to start the season on a line with either McDavid or Draisaitl.

WSH@CHI: Mangiapane makes an incredible move and sends a shot into the twine

