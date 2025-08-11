3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers.

1. Will Connor McDavid re-sign?

McDavid is entering the final season of his eight-year, $100-million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) signed on July 5, 2017, and can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Edmonton's continued success is largely dependent on McDavid signing a new contract beyond this season, but the three-time Hart Trophy winner as the NHL's most valuable player (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23) and four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner as most outstanding player as voted on by the NHL Players' Association (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) said he will take his time on a decision.

Although forward Leon Draisaitl re-signed long term and is entering the first of an eight-year, $112-million contract ($14 million AAV), McDavid said there are a number of factors to consider in his decision.