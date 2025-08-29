3 questions facing Vancouver Canucks

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Vancouver Canucks.
1. Can Elias Pettersson bounce back as a No.1 center?
The Canucks are counting on Elias Pettersson to bounce back from a disappointing season.
The 26-year-old center set NHL career highs in goals (39), assists (63) and points (102) in 2022-23 and was on a similar pace through the end of January 2024 with 64 points in 49 games. But he finished 2023-24 with 89 points (34 goals, 55 assists), and last season that total dropped by almost half to 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games amid a rift with top center J.T. Miller that contributed to Miller being traded to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31.
Pettersson talked about “revenge” and being “a more mature player” during Sweden's orientation camp for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and about no longer being slowed by a knee injury that limited his offseason training going into last season, which led to since departed coach Rick Tocchet criticizing his preparation.
General manager Patrik Allvin believes Pettersson has put all of that behind him, and is confident based on past performances that he can be a No.1 center.
“The conversation, even back to our exit meetings, we turned the page and are moving forward and I think that's what excites Elias, too,” Allvin said. “I'm very confident that he's going to come back to show what he's capable of. … I know the coaching staff had several conversations with the leadership group, and Elias being part of the leadership group as well, so I'm excited to see him back here for a fresh start.”