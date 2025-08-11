NHL EDGE stats leaders for Edmonton Oilers

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Edmonton Oilers:

1. Skating and shot speed

The Oilers were second in the NHL in both 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (174) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,250) last season. Forward Connor McDavid shared the League lead in 22-plus mph speed bursts (83) with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, and only MacKinnon (547) had more 20-plus mph bursts than McDavid (442). Other Oilers standouts in terms of 20-plus mph bursts during the regular season included forwards Leon Draisaitl (202; 95th percentile), Vasily Podkolzin (187; 93rd percentile), Zach Hyman (163; 88th percentile) and Mattias Janmark (163; 88th percentile). Janmark also reached a top skating speed of 24.36 mph, the sixth fastest burst in the NHL last season.

McDavid and Draisaitl shared the League lead in points during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (33 in 22 games each) as Edmonton reached its second consecutive Cup Final. They became the fifth and sixth players in NHL history with consecutive 30-point playoff years, and ranked highly in 20-plus mph speed bursts (McDavid led category with 186, Draisaitl was third with 74).

Edmonton also led the NHL in 90-plus mph shots as a team (136) and 90-plus mph shots by defensemen (123) last season. Defenseman Evan Bouchard led the League in that category (74; 13 more than the next-closest skater), and also ranked highly at his position in top shot speed (98.83 mph; 94th percentile) and average shot speed (76.27 mph; 98th percentile). Defenseman Jake Walman, acquired from the San Jose Sharks in March, was also among the League leaders in 90-plus mph shots (44; fourth).