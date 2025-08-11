Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com.

1. Matt Savoie, F

How acquired: Trade with Buffalo Sabres on July 5, 2024

2024-25 season: Edmonton (NHL): 4 GP, 0-1-1; Bakersfield (AHL): 66 GP, 19-35-54

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Savoie was acquired by the Oilers for forward Ryan McLeod and forward prospect Tyler Tullio, and immediately went to the top of Edmonton's prospect list.

Savoie (5-foot-9, 179 pounds) had a strong first season with Bakersfield in the American Hockey League and the 21-year-old is expected to make the jump to the NHL this season where he could play a bottom-six role and be an effective penalty killer.

"He's a very explosive skater, he can really, really skate, his top speed is high end," Oilers senior director of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. "I think with his first year in pro, he showed that he's not just a one-trick pony, he's not just an offensive guy and I think that versatility in his game, allows him to compete for more spots on the team.

"He's willing to do what it takes to make it to the NHL and he's going to get a good chance to show what he's got."

Projected NHL arrival: This season