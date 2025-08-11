Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Savoie, Howard expected to compete for roster; Jarventie, Akey to develop in AHL

EDM 32 in 32 top prospects Matt Savoie

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com.

1. Matt Savoie, F

How acquired: Trade with Buffalo Sabres on July 5, 2024

2024-25 season: Edmonton (NHL): 4 GP, 0-1-1; Bakersfield (AHL): 66 GP, 19-35-54

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Savoie was acquired by the Oilers for forward Ryan McLeod and forward prospect Tyler Tullio, and immediately went to the top of Edmonton's prospect list.

Savoie (5-foot-9, 179 pounds) had a strong first season with Bakersfield in the American Hockey League and the 21-year-old is expected to make the jump to the NHL this season where he could play a bottom-six role and be an effective penalty killer.

"He's a very explosive skater, he can really, really skate, his top speed is high end," Oilers senior director of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. "I think with his first year in pro, he showed that he's not just a one-trick pony, he's not just an offensive guy and I think that versatility in his game, allows him to compete for more spots on the team.

"He's willing to do what it takes to make it to the NHL and he's going to get a good chance to show what he's got."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Isaac Howard, F

How acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay Lightning on July 8, 2025

2024-25 season: Michigan State University (NCAA): 37 GP, 26-26-52

The Hobey Baker Award winner as the best player in the NCAA last season, Howard, 21, was acquired from the Lightning for forward prospect Sam O'Reilly.

Howard (5-10, 180) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers shortly after the trade and is expected to challenge for a roster spot.

"Isaac is a shoot-first player," Larsson said. "I think it's exciting that he loves to score, he's good at finding the soft ice in the O-zone, and his shot is high end. He can also make plays and can really skate, but his ability to find soft spots and finish are what stands out."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

Oilers receive Isaac Howard in trade with the Lightning

3. Beau Akey, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 56 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Barrie (OHL): 52 GP, 6-26-32

Akey (6-0, 173) had a strong final season of junior hockey with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League coming off surgery on both shoulders.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury 14 games into the 2023-24 season, and is expected to play with Bakersfield of the AHL this season.

"A healthy Beau Akey is an elite skater, he can break the puck out well and he has offense," Larsson said. "In junior hockey he was a two-way defenseman, leaning a little bit more towards offense. I think in pro, he'll be a two-way defenseman that will need to be more reliable defensively."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

4. Maxim Berezkin, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 138 pick in 2020 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Yaroslavl (KHL): 66 GP, 15-27-42

The 23-year-old won the KHL championship with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv last season, and had 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 21 playoff games.

Berezkin (6-2, 201) is a skilled forward who would be a good fit with the Oilers if he comes to North America.

"He's got size, he can shoot, can make some plays," Larsson said. "He's already playing pro so if he comes in, he would be a potential top-nine forward. It's up to him if he wants to come over and play in the best League in the world or, is he comfortable where he is? I think we have high hopes for him to come over."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

5. Roby Jarventie, F

How acquired: Trade with Ottawa Senators on July 15, 2024

2024-25 season: Bakersfield (AHL): 2 GP, 0-2-2

A knee injury set back Jarventie's development since he was acquired by Edmonton for forward prospects Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

The 23-year-old is heathy going into this season and signed a one-year, $775,000 contract on June 3. Edmonton is hoping the talented forward can get his development back on track with Bakersfield this season.

Jarventie (6-2, 184) was an effective offensive player with Belleville of the AHL. He had 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 40 games in 2022-23 and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games in 2023-24 before he was traded to Edmonton.

"Some players come back from injury better than they were before because they worked on some things they otherwise would not have worked on," Larsson said. "When we traded for him, we were really excited because he was one of the top prospects in the world and we hope he still is, but a lot of that is really up to him."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

