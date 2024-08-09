3 questions facing Dallas Stars

1. Who replaces Joe Pavelski?

The veteran forward announced his retirement last month, leaving a void after five highly productive seasons in Dallas. Perhaps Tyler Seguin moves up to the top line at right wing, where Pavelski played the better part of the past three seasons with left wing Jason Robertson and center Roope Hintz. Logan Stankoven could also be a contender for that spot.

As far as tips, redirects and deflections, of which Pavelski was a master, there may not be one player who can do it like Pavelski did. It’ll be a group effort to get to the right places and try to replicate his magic.

Replacing Pavelski’s presence in the room will be tougher. When the Stars were eliminated in the Western Conference Final last season, several players, including Seguin and Wyatt Johnston, who lived with Pavelski and his family the past two seasons, got emotional. Captain Jamie Benn is always a go-to voice, as are Matt Duchene and Seguin, but Pavelski will certainly be missed.