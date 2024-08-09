Top prospects for Dallas Stars

1. Logan Stankoven, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 47 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Dallas (NHL): 24 GP, 6-8-14; Texas (AHL): 47 GP, 24-33-57

The 21-year-old fit in well when the Stars recalled him late last season. He burst onto the scene with eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six games, then showed he’s ready for the big time with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Stankoven (5-foot-8, 171 pounds) plays with an edge and can contribute offensively. He’s ready for a full-time NHL role.

“We’re excited to have him as part of the group and hopefully this year he keeps blossoming into more than what he is now,” Stars director of player personnel Rich Peverley said. “He’s a versatile player who can play all over the lineup, and his game doesn’t change much. He’s a core piece moving forward.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season