Top prospects for Dallas Stars

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com.
Stankoven, Bourque each ready for full-time NHL role
© Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
1. Logan Stankoven, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 47 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Dallas (NHL): 24 GP, 6-8-14; Texas (AHL): 47 GP, 24-33-57
The 21-year-old fit in well when the Stars recalled him late last season. He burst onto the scene with eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six games, then showed he’s ready for the big time with eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Stankoven (5-foot-8, 171 pounds) plays with an edge and can contribute offensively. He’s ready for a full-time NHL role.
“We’re excited to have him as part of the group and hopefully this year he keeps blossoming into more than what he is now,” Stars director of player personnel Rich Peverley said. “He’s a versatile player who can play all over the lineup, and his game doesn’t change much. He’s a core piece moving forward.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Mavrik Bourque, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Dallas (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Texas (AHL): 71 GP, 26-51-77
Much like Stankoven, Bourque (5-10, 191) has had to bide his time with the Stars. The 22-year-old got a brief glimpse of the NHL in 2023-24 and will get a bigger opportunity this season.
“He’s a highly intelligent player, he’s gotten a lot stronger, he’s good defensively and he’s trusted by the coaches,” Peverley said. “He’s going to be a good player for a long time and we’re really excited to have him coming into the lineup, hopefully (this) year. He’s going to push, and I think he has a real good chance to be on our team.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Lian Bichsel, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 18 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Rogle BK (SHL) 29 GP, 2-2-4; Texas (AHL): 16 GP, 1-6-7
The 20-year-old made his North American debut when he came to Texas last fall. Bichsel returned to help Rogle make the Swedish Hockey League playoffs, where he had six points (one goal, five assists) in 15 games. Possessing great size (6-6, 233) and skating ability, Bichsel could be in the mix for a roster spot out of training camp.
“He can skate very well, he’s big, he’s physical, he makes really good plays exiting the zone and finds players in the middle of the ice. He’s a big, hard guy to play against,” Peverley said. “He still has to adjust a bit to the North American style. He was able to do that in the fall of last year, but him coming over again after SHL, there’ll be an adjustment. How long that adjustment is will be determined by him.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Christian Kyrou, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 50 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Texas (AHL): 57 GP, 8-15-23
The 20-year-old made the jump from the Ontario Hockey League to the AHL. There were some ups and downs, but Kyrou (5-11, 166) showed improvement in his two-way game. He had seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games of the AHL playoffs.
“What we’re most excited about is, by the end of the year he really matured as a person and player, and he was outstanding for us in the playoffs. He was point-per-game player as a rookie defenseman in the AHL, which is extremely hard to do,” Peverley said. “When we drafted him, we saw high-end offensive potential with the chance to run a power play at the NHL level. He has that ability. It’s going to be up to him if rest of the game can come as well.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Tristan Bertucci, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 61 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Texas (AHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Flint (OHL): 61 GP, 10-34-44
The 19-year-old “skates like the wind,” Peverley said. Bertucci (6-0, 179) also has some of the same traits as a current Stars defenseman.
“There are similarities to Thomas Harley: big, great offensive instincts and he moves the puck very well,” Peverley said. “He’s just an intelligent player. He came to the AHL this year, he was very good in practice, got into a game and was good in that game.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season