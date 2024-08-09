Inside look at Dallas Stars

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Dallas Stars.

The Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second straight season. And although there are some noticeable changes to their roster heading into 2024-25, their core group remains, and they believe they’ve brought in players who will complement that core well.

It’s a core that gave the Edmonton Oilers all they could handle before losing in Game 6 in the conference final.

“We’ve added three or four players. That’s going to happen in our sport in the [salary] cap world. There are going to be changes. But I know the core is very strong and we have a good dressing room,” Dallas general manager Jim Nill said.

The core includes forwards Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin, defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, and goaltender Jake Oettinger.

“It’s been that way since I’ve been here the last eight or nine years, so I’m not too worried about that,” Nill said. “The guys we’re bringing in, from all we’ve heard, are all high-character guys.”

The Stars brought in three defensemen on July 1, the first day of free agency: Matthew Dumba signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value); Ilya Lyubushkin signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million AAV); and Brendan Smith signed a one-year, $1 million contract.

Dallas needed to beef up its defenseman group after failing to agree to a contract with Chris Tanev, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Stars ended up trading Tanev on June 29 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who signed him.

“Obviously, it’s a great organization,” Dumba said. “They have an awesome team, was able to watch in the playoffs. They should’ve gone further too, so happy to be a part of the squad and hopefully take that next step.”

Dumba had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 58 games for the Arizona Coyotes before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, for whom he had two assists in 18 regular-season games and no points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“I hope that I can bring that physical play,” Dumba said. “Just a guy who is going to have consistency in my game and be able to step up and be able to play in any situation I’m put in. I think I’ve got a pretty versatile skill set, (can play a) shut-down role and I’m still a good skater. That’s always been a great part of my game so just trying to keep up with those fast forwards we have. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to join in some rushes and create some offense as well.”

At forward, Joe Pavelski announced his retirement on July 16 after 18 NHL seasons. He’s a big loss, but depth isn’t a problem at the position for the Stars.

Along with the players mentioned above, Matt Duchene returns, signing a one-year, $3 million contract on July 1. It’s the same deal the forward signed with the Stars on July 1, 2023, after the Nashville Predators bought out the final three seasons of his seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million AAV).

The next wave of young forwards is ready to make a splash, too. Logan Stankoven, 21, made his NHL debut on Feb. 24, finishing with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 regular-season games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games. Center Mavrik Bourque, 22, played in one-regular season and one postseason game for the Stars.

Each will have a bigger role this season.

“It’s their turn now,” Nill said. “We saw Mavrik come in in the playoffs and play for us. It’s his turn. Logan Stankoven was here at the end of the year. Some of these young kids, it’s their turn to start grabbing it.

“Some of it, their play has dictated it. They’ve deserved it. Mavrik is an MVP in the American Hockey League, first all-star team, there’s not much more he can do (there). He’s ready for the NHL and we have to count on some other young kids.”

Oettinger is 25, but he is already among the elite goalies in the NHL. Since becoming a full-time starter, Oettinger has had at least 30 wins in each of his three seasons. He also has 23 playoff wins in the past three seasons.

Those ingredients have made the Stars one of the best teams in the NHL the past two seasons. They expect to be in the hunt for the Stanley Cup again.

“I think our team might be a little bit better than we were last year at this time, and now let's see," Nill said. "Let's get the season started. Let's see where we're at."