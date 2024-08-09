NHL EDGE stats for Dallas Stars

1. Forward Wyatt Johnston was among the NHL leaders in high-danger shots on goal (87; 96th percentile), high-danger goals (17; 93rd percentile) and midrange goals (12; 94th percentile) during the 2023-24 regular season.

Johnston, who started last season as the Stars’ third-line center, was their leading goal-scorer in the regular season (32) and playoffs (10; tied for third in NHL), and he could take on an even bigger role this season after Joe Pavelski’s retirement. Dallas was third in the NHL in high-danger goals as a team (156) during the regular season behind the Edmonton Oilers (163) and Toronto Maple Leafs (161) and ranked second in midrange goals (89) behind the Buffalo Sabres (98).