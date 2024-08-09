As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Dallas Stars and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2024-25
Oettinger among top 5 goalie rankings; Johnston, Stankoven keeper league gems
1. Jake Oettinger, G
NHL.com win projection: 38
He has three straight 30-win seasons and ranks fifth in the NHL in victories (102) over that span. Oettinger has been a workhorse for the Stars, starting 160 of their 246 regular-season games (65 percent) over those three seasons. He had a strong Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.24 goals-against average over 19 starts, helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Final, and is among NHL.com’s top five fantasy goalies with a ceiling of finishing first at the position.
2. Jason Robertson, F
NHL.com point projection: 85
He has had at least 75 points in each of the past three seasons, including 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) in 81 games last season. Robertson ranks 11th in the NHL in points over the past two seasons combined (189) and had 40-goal seasons in 2022-23 (46) and 2021-22 (41). He could fall outside the first three rounds in some drafts but has a top 10 ceiling.
3. Wyatt Johnston, F
NHL.com point projection: 75
Johnston saw his average ice time increase from 15:29 per game in 2022-23 to 17:00 in 2023-24, and his production spiked; he had 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in his first NHL season and then 65 points (led Dallas with 32 goals; 33 assists) last season. He finished last season strong with 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in his final 19 regular-season games and should be considered a fringe top 50 overall player in fantasy drafts.
4. Roope Hintz, F
NHL.com point projection: 70
He scored 30 goals and had 65 points last season, marking the third straight season he’s reached the 30-goal mark. Hintz scored eight of his 30 goals on the power play, where he has been a staple on the first unit. He has clear 40-goal potential if he plays in his usual spot with Robertson and either Matt Duchene or one of Dallas’ young standouts like Johnston, rookie Logan Stankoven or Mavrik Bourque after Joe Pavelski retired.
5. Miro Heiskanen, D
NHL.com point projection: 60
Heiskanen, who finished tied for the fifth most points among defensemen two seasons ago (73), had 54 points (nine goals, 45 assists) in 71 games last season. He has 55 power-play points in the past two seasons combined (four goals, 51 assists), ranking fifth among defensemen in that span, and should be considered a fringe top 10 fantasy option at the position.
Other DAL players on preseason draft lists:
Draft bargains: Matt Duchene, F (point projection: 62); Jamie Benn, F (point projection: 59); Tyler Seguin, F (point projection: 56)
Rookies to watch: Logan Stankoven, F (point projection: 61); Mavrik Bourque, F (point projection: 36)
Sleeper candidate: Thomas Harley, D (point projection: 49)