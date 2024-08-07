Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2024-25

2. Mikko Rantanen, F

NHL.com point projection: 107

Over the past two seasons, Rantanen has had consecutive 100-point performances and is among the NHL leaders in goals (97; tied for third), points (209; seventh) and shots on goal (577; tied for ninth) over the span. Rantanen plays on MacKinnon’s line and is the third right wing in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings behind Kucherov and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.