NHL EDGE stats for Colorado Avalanche

1. Forward Nathan MacKinnon led the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts in the regular season (118), nearly doubling second-place Connor McDavid (66) of the Edmonton Oilers. Defenseman Cale Makar was tied with New Jersey Devils rookie Luke Hughes for the most 22-plus mph speed bursts (25) among defensemen last season.

Colorado had two of the fastest players in the League in terms of max skating speed during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with MacKinnon ranking sixth (23.44) and Makar seventh (23.24). Each was instrumental in Colorado winning the Stanley Cup in 2022 and continues to spur zone entries and scoring chances whenever on the ice. MacKinnon led the NHL in shots on goal (405) last season, while Makar was third among defensemen in the category (231).