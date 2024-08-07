Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche are certainly still in their Stanley Cup contender window with players like Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard, and Alexandar Georgiev no doubt looking to go further than last season, when they were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Second Round.

The Avalanche re-signed forward Jonathan Drouin to a one-year contract July 1, locking down a key member of its top-six forward group. The 29-year-old will be looking to repeat the success he had in his first season with the Avalanche in 2023-24, when he had an NHL career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 79 games.

“I think Jonathan has been committed to our group,” Colorado general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He has an affinity for his teammates and our coaching staff and is as dialed in on what we're trying to do.”

The Avalanche also re-signed Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract June 25, showing confidence in the 25-year-old forward’s ability to hold the second-line center position, and Justus Annunen appears ready to take the reigns as the full-time backup goalie.

However, lineup questions remain.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin is suspended until at least November, captain Gabriel Landeskog’s status is still uncertain, forward Logan O'Connor is coming off season-ending hip surgery, and forward Artturi Lehkonen may not be ready by the start of training camp following an offseason shoulder procedure.

“Obviously, we still don't know about Gabe, and Val's situation is Val's situation,” MacFarland said. “Talking about opening day roster, and in light of (long-term injured reserve) decisions and things of that sort, a lot of those things have to still be worked out.”