Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

Forward roles available with window to compete for Stanley Cup still open

Makar MacKinnon COL insider look 32 in 32 with bug

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche are certainly still in their Stanley Cup contender window with players like Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard, and Alexandar Georgiev no doubt looking to go further than last season, when they were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Second Round.

The Avalanche re-signed forward Jonathan Drouin to a one-year contract July 1, locking down a key member of its top-six forward group. The 29-year-old will be looking to repeat the success he had in his first season with the Avalanche in 2023-24, when he had an NHL career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 79 games.

“I think Jonathan has been committed to our group,” Colorado general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He has an affinity for his teammates and our coaching staff and is as dialed in on what we're trying to do.”

The Avalanche also re-signed Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract June 25, showing confidence in the 25-year-old forward’s ability to hold the second-line center position, and Justus Annunen appears ready to take the reigns as the full-time backup goalie.

However, lineup questions remain.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin is suspended until at least November, captain Gabriel Landeskog’s status is still uncertain, forward Logan O'Connor is coming off season-ending hip surgery, and forward Artturi Lehkonen may not be ready by the start of training camp following an offseason shoulder procedure.

“Obviously, we still don't know about Gabe, and Val's situation is Val's situation,” MacFarland said. “Talking about opening day roster, and in light of (long-term injured reserve) decisions and things of that sort, a lot of those things have to still be worked out.”

NHL Tonight on MacKinnon, Avs bouncing back

Landeskog has not played the past two seasons because of a knee injury. He had quadriceps surgery during the 2020 postseason and knee surgery twice, in March 2022 and again in October 2022. He is still rehabbing from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee on May 10, 2023.

“I've felt really good now for two straight months, physically with no setbacks, minor or major. So, that's a real positive,” Landeskog said May 23.

Add the retirement of forwards Zach Parise and Andrew Cogliano, and there are a lot of holes that need to be filled. Parker Kelly was signed to a two-year contract, and many of the forward roles will likely be filled internally by the likes of Nikolai Kovalenko and Jean-Luc Foudy, barring any further trades.

“I think those guys should be excited,” MacFarland said. “They have an opportunity in front of them to have a big summer and sort of announce themselves at training camp where a lot of eyes will be on them, and that's a good thing for young players. That's what you want.

“They've got some doors to kick down. I think that's the key; they've got to earn their way and sort of make it like we can't send them down.”

At defenseman, Erik Brannstrom, Jacob MacDonald, Oliver Kylington and Calvin de Haan were brought in to replace Jack Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Sean Walker (Carolina Hurricanes), who departed as unrestricted free agents.

De Haan, 33, has played 632 NHL games with the New York Islanders, Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“He's played a lot of hockey,” MacFarland said of de Haan. “He's a left-shot defender, penalty kill in his toolbox. You need more than six defensemen, so to get a guy with his experience and how he's been around and what he brings was a nice add for us.”

