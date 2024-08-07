3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

1. Will Gabriel Landeskog return to the lineup?

The Avalanche captain has missed each of the past two seasons with a knee injury and had cartilage transplant surgery May 10, 2023. He’s been rehabbing since then, and the hope is he could be ready to make a return this season.

The heart and soul of the Avalanche, Landeskog was still leaned on to provide leadership, experience, levity, and a calming presence during the second half of last season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His absence continues to leave a large hole.

“His rehab is continuing,” Colorado general manager Chris MacFarland said July 1. “We're getting consistent updates. He feels good, and the road continues, but knock [on] wood, there haven't been any speed bumps. We'll certainly, as the summer moves along, hopefully be able to glean more and more info, with specificity or potential specificity, on how he's doing. But I'm happy to say that he's doing good. He's in good spirits and he continues to grind.”