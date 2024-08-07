NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Colorado Avalanche, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche
Annunen expected to be full-time backup goalie, Kovalenko could play key role this season
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Justus Annunen, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 64 pick in 2018 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Colorado (NHL): 14 GP, 8-4-1, 2.25 goals-against average, .928 save percentage, two shutouts; Colorado (AHL): 23 GP, 14-5-4, 2.65 GAA, .908 save percentage
Annunen (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was again expected to shoulder the bulk of the workload for Colorado's American Hockey League affiliate last season, but he was recalled in February and stayed with the Avalanche for the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old instilled enough confidence from management during his time supporting Alexandar Georgiev that the backup job should officially be his this season.
“We're happy with what Justus has done,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said following the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. “Three games doesn't make a career, eight games doesn't make a career. But a career is made by playing games, and we've got to make that assessment. He's going to go one game at a time.”
Projected arrival: This season
2. Nikolai Kovalenko, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 171 pick in 2018 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Colorado (AHL): 4 GP, 1-2-3; Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) 42 GP, 11-24-35
Kovalenko has the opportunity to play an important role with the Avalanche this season, bringing physicality and exuberance.
Kovalenko (5-10, 180) made his NHL debut in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets after leaving the Kontinental Hockey League. The 24-year-old played on the third line and averaged 6:48 of ice time over two games.
“We wanted to give him a look,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said April 28 after Kovalenko’s debut. “He plays the right side, is a left shot. He's a competitive guy, so that's why we called him up. “We feel like he's a good option to be able to step in and help, and he did. I liked his minutes. He didn't play a lot, but he was responsible, took care of the puck. He has a physicality to his game. He's not scared of the moment. He's excited to be here.”
Projected arrival: This season
3. Jean-Luc Foudy, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 75 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Colorado (NHL): 4 GP, 1-0-1; Colorado (AHL): 26 GP, 4-10-14
Offseason lineup changes will again give Foudy (5-11, 177) an opportunity to claim a roster spot at training camp. The 22-year-old provides depth for the Avalanche’s bottom six and will look to prove he’s progressing toward becoming a full-time NHL forward.
Foudy entered last season with a lower-body injury, which ultimately limited him to 26 games with Colorado of the AHL. He also played four games with the Avalanche and scored his first NHL goal.
“[He] should be excited that there's definitely going to be a good competition for roster spots in the fall,” MacFarland said July 1. “It's important to take steps, when you're climbing the mountain to try and show 'Bedsy' and the coaches that you're an NHL player. Those are hard, hard steps. You've got to earn trust, and for those guys it starts with Day One of camp.”
Projected arrival: Next season
4. Ivan Ivan, F
How acquired: Signed as free agent March 5
2023-24 season: Colorado (AHL): 67 GP, 12-19-31
A rookie and training camp invite last year, the 21-year-old quickly emerged as a standout, earning time in two preseason games and eventually a two-year, entry-level contract.
Ivan (6-0, 190) led AHL Colorado rookies in points and goals in 67 regular-season games. He had 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) in 64 games in his final season with Cape Breton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in 2022-23.
Projected arrival: 2026-27
5. Calum Ritchie, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 27 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Oshawa (OHL): 50 GP, 28-52-80
Ritchie (6-2, 185) will get a chance to showcase his progress at rookie and training camp after signing a three-year, entry-level contract July 8. The Avalanche are looking for him to add muscle after surgery to repair a torn labrum last year.
Despite starting the 2023-24 season late, the 19-year-old led Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League with 80 points in 50 games. He also led the team in assists and finished tied for third in goals.
Projected arrival: 2026-27