Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

1. Justus Annunen, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 64 pick in 2018 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Colorado (NHL): 14 GP, 8-4-1, 2.25 goals-against average, .928 save percentage, two shutouts; Colorado (AHL): 23 GP, 14-5-4, 2.65 GAA, .908 save percentage

Annunen (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was again expected to shoulder the bulk of the workload for Colorado's American Hockey League affiliate last season, but he was recalled in February and stayed with the Avalanche for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old instilled enough confidence from management during his time supporting Alexandar Georgiev that the backup job should officially be his this season.

“We're happy with what Justus has done,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said following the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. “Three games doesn't make a career, eight games doesn't make a career. But a career is made by playing games, and we've got to make that assessment. He's going to go one game at a time.”

Projected arrival: This season