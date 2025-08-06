Chicago Blackhawks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Bedard remains strong option; Rinzel has high-upside among young defensemen

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Chicago Blackhawks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Connor Bedard, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Bedard set career highs in goals (23), assists (44), points (67), power-play goals (11), power-play points (29) and ice time per game (20:17) across 82 games in his sophomore season. He had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games from the start of December to the end January, which was tied for 24th in the NHL over that span. The 20-year-old should be considered a fringe top 50 fantasy forward and top 10 player in keeper formats.

2. Ryan Donato, F

NHL.com point projection: 65

Donato broke out last season with a career-high 31 goals, 31 assists, 62 points, 14 power-play points and 182 shots on goal in 80 games. He was rewarded with extra ice time in his second season with Chicago as he averaged 16:19 (compared to 14:00 in 2023-24) and 18:45 from Feb. 1 until the end of the season. Over that span, Donato was tied for 15th in the NHL with 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 31 games, and his 24 even-strength points were tied for 13th. Donato has had 104 hits in each of his past two seasons, making him a draft bargain as a category coverage standout.

3. Teuvo Teravainen, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

Teravainen ranked second on the Blackhawks in assists (43) and power-play points (24) last season after rejoining Chicago. The 30-year-old has had at least 40 assists in five of his past eight seasons and at least 50 points in six of those seasons. He’s averaging 20.7 power-play points over his past four seasons, and Chicago had the seventh best power-play percentage last season (24.9).

4. Tyler Bertuzzi, F

NHL.com point projection: 46

In his first season with Chicago, Bertuzzi had 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) and a career-high 10 power-play goals and 20 power-play points. He finished second on the Blackhawks in total minutes on the power play (204:09) last season, which boosts his fantasy stock due to his exposure to Bedard. Bertuzzi has scored at least 20 goals in five of his past seven seasons and finished strong with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in his final 26 games last season.

5. Sam Rinzel, D

NHL.com point projection: 45

The No. 25 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was promoted to the Blackhawks near the end of the season and finished with five assists (three on the power play), 22 shots on goal and 12 hits in nine games. Although it was a small sample size, Rinzel ranked second on Chicago in ice time per game (23:22) and even-strength ice time per game (19:28), and was tied for third in power-play ice time per game (2:24). The rookie defenseman will likely start the season on the first power-play unit and could lead them in ice time.

Other CHI players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Frank Nazar, F (point projection: 45)

Deep sleepers: Andre Burakovsky, F (point projection 40); Spencer Knight, G (win projection: 21)

Rookies to watch: Artyom Levshunov, D (point projection: 32); Oliver Moore, F (point projection 30)

Blocks specialist: Alex Vlasic, D (point projection 30)

