Chicago Blackhawks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Chicago Blackhawks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Connor Bedard, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Bedard set career highs in goals (23), assists (44), points (67), power-play goals (11), power-play points (29) and ice time per game (20:17) across 82 games in his sophomore season. He had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games from the start of December to the end January, which was tied for 24th in the NHL over that span. The 20-year-old should be considered a fringe top 50 fantasy forward and top 10 player in keeper formats.

2. Ryan Donato, F

NHL.com point projection: 65

Donato broke out last season with a career-high 31 goals, 31 assists, 62 points, 14 power-play points and 182 shots on goal in 80 games. He was rewarded with extra ice time in his second season with Chicago as he averaged 16:19 (compared to 14:00 in 2023-24) and 18:45 from Feb. 1 until the end of the season. Over that span, Donato was tied for 15th in the NHL with 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 31 games, and his 24 even-strength points were tied for 13th. Donato has had 104 hits in each of his past two seasons, making him a draft bargain as a category coverage standout.

3. Teuvo Teravainen, F

NHL.com point projection: 60

Teravainen ranked second on the Blackhawks in assists (43) and power-play points (24) last season after rejoining Chicago. The 30-year-old has had at least 40 assists in five of his past eight seasons and at least 50 points in six of those seasons. He’s averaging 20.7 power-play points over his past four seasons, and Chicago had the seventh best power-play percentage last season (24.9).