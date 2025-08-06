Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Chicago Blackhawks got a glimpse of what some of their up-and-coming young players could do at the end of last season. Now they’ll be looking for those players to take on more prominent roles as their rebuild continues.
“We’re heading into a new stage where we’re starting to see and we’re leaving open spots in the NHL for some of these young players that we have drafted and have developed to enter the NHL and start making up a larger or large, depending on the point of the year, portion of the roster,” general manager Kyle Davidson said.
“So, I think we’re seeing them graduate. We’ve seen some of them graduate to pro, now we’ll see some of them graduate into the NHL and into the NHL full time. That’s a meaningful step from not having any of them here or just a very small subset of our draft and prospects here over the last couple of years, to where we’re starting to see them almost take over this team a little bit and take over that locker room to some extent. We still have a veteran-laden roster but there’s going to be a much larger contingent of young players that could be here for a very long time, breaking camp with us this year.”
The Blackhawks were 25-46-11 last season, finishing eighth in the Central Division for the second consecutive season.
Connor Bedard continues to be the centerpiece for Chicago, which selected him No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old won the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the League’s top rookie, in 2023-24 and has 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) in 150 games.