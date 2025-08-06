NHL EDGE stats leaders for Chicago Blackhawks

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Chicago Blackhawks:

1. Bedard’s skating distance

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard led all forwards and was fifth in the NHL in total miles skated at even strength (249.47) last season. He ranked 10th in the NHL and second among forwards, behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, in total miles skated at all strengths (284.41).

Bedard’s 3.98 miles skated at even strength against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 16 were the seventh most among forwards last season, and his 4.37 miles skated at all strengths against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 30 were tied for the eighth most among forwards. His 1.78 miles skated in the third period against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 26 were tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the third most in a period by a forward last season.

Despite missing 14 games in his rookie season, Bedard ranked among the leaders at his position in total miles skated at even strength (193.20; 90th percentile) and on the power play (35.86; 93rd percentile), and was also in the 98th percentile in distance skated in a single game (4.32 miles). Bedard also ranked highly among forwards last season in midrange goals (16; tied for sixth) and midrange shots on goal (95; 98th percentile).

After qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine straight seasons from 2009 to 2017 and winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, the Blackhawks have missed the past five postseasons. But Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads a promising group of first-round selections in forwards Anton Frondell, Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore, defensemen Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov, and goalie Spencer Knight that could lead Chicago’s resurgence in the years ahead.

2. Donato’s goals by location

Blackhawks wing Ryan Donato finished in the 94th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (18), 82nd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (55) and 95th percentile in high-danger shooting percentage (32.7). Donato also ranked highly at his position in midrange goals (nine; 89th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (64; 89th percentile). These strong advanced metrics helped Donato shatter his previous career highs in goals (31 last season; previous best: 16) and points (62 last season; previous best 31) from the 2021-22 season with the Seattle Kraken.