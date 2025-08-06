3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

1. Who could start the season on Connor Bedard’s line?

We’re phrasing it this way because there’ll likely be changes throughout the season. Although it would be nice to see Bedard, the Blackhawks’ No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, with steadier linemates with whom he can build chemistry.

It’s most likely that Andre Burakovsky will be on Bedard’s left wing. Burakovsky is healthy again after injuries hampered him two of his three seasons with the Seattle Kraken and is looking to help the Blackhawks’ young centers.

Perhaps it will be Ryan Donato on the right side. Donato is coming off a career season in which he had 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games, 31 points more than his previous career high of 31 (16 goals, 15 assists) he had with the Kraken in 2021-22. Donato will go to the tough areas, and he and Burakovsky were teammates in Seattle in 2021-22, so it would be a good fit off the top.