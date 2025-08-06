Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL.com.

1. Artyom Levshunov, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 2 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Chicago (NHL): 18 GP, 0-6-6; Rockford (AHL): 52 GP, 5-17-22

Levshunov is part of a very young Blackhawks defense group, with only one player over the age of 24 (Connor Murphy, 32). The 19-year-old had some ups and downs in his short stint with the Blackhawks last season, which is to be expected. But the Blackhawks are happy with the progress Levshunov (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) has made thus far.

“You look at his first month and then look at his last month, I think the growth was tremendous,” Blackhawks assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said. “A lot of it is learning how to be a pro, learning the pro game on the ice, off the ice.

“It’s a big transition that he went from the (United States Hockey League) to college, AHL and then got some NHL experience. It’s not easy for any 18-year-old, let alone someone who isn’t from North America. So, he handled it well and I think you saw the maturation as the season went on, kind of what’s expected of defensemen at the pro level and started to build that foundation.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Anton Frondell, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Djurgarden (SHL): 29 GP, 11-14-25

Frondell has visions of one day playing with center Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks’ No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. While he builds to that, the 18-year-old will spend another season in Sweden to hone his game.

“He's a pretty good specimen when you see him (6-1, 198). He's big in the right spots. On the ice, he plays a pro game. He's played pro hockey, obviously, in the Allsvenskan (second league in Sweden), and then they got elevated this year to the SHL (the top league),” Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Sam Rinzel, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Chicago (NHL): 9 GP, 0-5-5; University of Minnesota (NCAA): 40 GP, 10-22-32

Yes, one more young defenseman for the Blackhawks. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on March 30 after completing his sophomore season at Minnesota. Rinzel (6-4, 177) got stronger the past two seasons and looked comfortable with Chicago.

“I think that’s a gift, the ice in your veins, and it’s just that was a huge reason we drafted him where we did with his size and his elite, elite skating ability,” Eaton said. “That’s really what you saw with his short stint in the NHL and really the two main assets that allow him to excel the way he did.

“When you have that kind of size and mobility, it’s a lot easier to play with the poise that he showed, the confidence, and really it’s a testament to him, his years in Minnesota, really taking control of his physical development, taking that seriously and I think that allowed him to get stronger, grow physically.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

4. Oliver Moore, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Chicago (NHL): 9 GP, 0-4-0; Minnesota (NCAA): 38 GP, 12-21-33

Moore (5-11, 188) made his NHL debut with his Minnesota teammate Rinzel last season. The 20-year-old is a natural center, and that’s where he’ll probably play most of the time. But he can play left or right wing; he was put in each spot during his few games last season with the Blackhawks.

“He’s one, his game is predicated on speed and high-level compete. That showed every night in Minnesota and his short time in Chicago. That’s his foundation, something that’s always going to be there,” Eaton said. “It’s continuing to grow offensively, get comfortable making plays at the NHL level, continuing to learn to use his elite speed and quickness to generate at the NHL level vs. the college level.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Sacha Boisvert, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 18 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: University of North Dakota (NCAA): 37 GP, 18-14-32

Boisvert (6-2, 176) had a great season with North Dakota. But when North Dakota fired coach Brad Berry, who had recruited Boisvert, the 19-year-old transferred to Boston University, where he’ll play for former NHL forward Jay Pandolfo.

“He’s going to play a huge role. I know Jay Pandolfo personally, played with him, so I know what he’s about with instilling pro habits in guys, playing a 200-foot game, being responsible on both sides of the puck,” Eaton said. “Sacha is that already, but it’s just going to be driven home even further at BU.”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season