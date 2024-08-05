NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Carolina Hurricanes.
3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes
Depth at forward, on defense after offseason departures among concerns
1. Do the Hurricanes have enough forward depth?
The Hurricanes tried their best to re-sign Jake Guentzel, a four-time 30-goal scorer, before trading his rights to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who signed him to a seven-year, $63 million contract on July 1. Replacing Guentzel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7, and forwards Teuvo Teravainen (signed with the Chicago Blackhawks) and Stefan Noesen (New Jersey Devils) will be a challenge.
The signing of forwards William Carrier (six years, $12 million), Jack Roslovic (one year, $2.8 million) and Tyson Jost (one year, $775,000) will help, but the departure of Evgeny Kuznetsov, whose contract was terminated by mutual decision on July 18, also left Carolina thin at center. Jack Drury, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Roslovic are among the options to center the second line.
General manager Eric Tulsky didn’t rule out making a trade to acquire a forward, but seemed content with the group he has at least to begin the season.
“I think we did a really good job of pivoting and filling holes and finding people who we think are a great fit for the way [coach Rod Brind’Amour] has this team play,” Tulsky said.
2. How about on defense?
Carolina also has questions on defense after losing its second pair of Brett Pesce (New Jersey Devils) and Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators) through free agency but has options there. The Hurricanes had an extra top-four defenseman in Dmitry Orlov playing in their third pair last season, signed veterans Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker, and have 21-year-old rookie Scott Morrow close to being ready to play a regular role.
Whether Morrow can push his way into the lineup will be determined in training camp.
“It’s hard to see good players go, but we think we’ve been able to build a D that should be very solid,” Tulsky said. “We have six (defensemen) with NHL experience, but we have a couple of rookies that are right there too and will be fighting to try to take a spot away or just step in when there’s an injury or an opening. I think we have a very healthy competition.”
3. Will Martin Necas be traded?
With their questionable forward depth, the Hurricanes could use a big season from Necas, who had 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 77 regular-season games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Reports that the 25-year-old requested a trade led to speculation that he’d be moved before or at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29, but it appears he’ll remain with Carolina to start the season.
The Hurricanes re-signed Necas to a two-year, $13 million contract on July 29. He was a restricted free agent.
“Either way, I can’t wait to get the season started,” Necas said. “I would like to show that I can be even better. My head is clear and no matter how it turns out, I’ll be fine.”