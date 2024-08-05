3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes

1. Do the Hurricanes have enough forward depth?

The Hurricanes tried their best to re-sign Jake Guentzel, a four-time 30-goal scorer, before trading his rights to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who signed him to a seven-year, $63 million contract on July 1. Replacing Guentzel, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7, and forwards Teuvo Teravainen (signed with the Chicago Blackhawks) and Stefan Noesen (New Jersey Devils) will be a challenge.

The signing of forwards William Carrier (six years, $12 million), Jack Roslovic (one year, $2.8 million) and Tyson Jost (one year, $775,000) will help, but the departure of Evgeny Kuznetsov, whose contract was terminated by mutual decision on July 18, also left Carolina thin at center. Jack Drury, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Roslovic are among the options to center the second line.

General manager Eric Tulsky didn’t rule out making a trade to acquire a forward, but seemed content with the group he has at least to begin the season.

“I think we did a really good job of pivoting and filling holes and finding people who we think are a great fit for the way [coach Rod Brind’Amour] has this team play,” Tulsky said.