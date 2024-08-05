Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Carolina Hurricanes and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Aho retains fantasy value, Jarvis and Kochetkov players to monitor in keeper leagues
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Sebastian Aho, F
NHL.com point projection: 90
He led the Hurricanes in points (89 in 78 games) and goals (36) last season. Aho has underrated goal-scoring ability, as he is tied for the 10th-most goals in the NHL in the past five seasons combined (171 in 356 games since 2019-20). He is the most valuable fantasy player on Carolina’s roster and should be considered a fringe top-25 forward in drafts.
2. Frederik Andersen, G
NHL.com win projection: 26
Andersen appeared in 16 regular-season games for Carolina last season with a .932 save percentage and 13-2-0 record in that span. He has fantasy upside playing behind a Hurricanes team that allowed the fewest shots on goal per game (25.6) in the League last season. He should be considered a fringe top-10 goalie in fantasy drafts this season.
3. Andrei Svechnikov, F
NHL.com point projection: 72
Svechnikov has been limited to under 65 games in two consecutive seasons and is a player that could be a fantasy draft steal if he remains healthy. He had 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games last season and provides category coverage (tied for the most hits on the Hurricanes last season; 142). He hit the 30-goal mark in 2021-22 and should be a reliable 30-goal scorer when playing full seasons.
4. Seth Jarvis, F
NHL.com point projection: 69
He ranked second on the Hurricanes in goals with 33 in 81 games and showcased his production potential with 67 points. Jarvis greatly benefits from exposure to Aho on their top line, in addition to having a spot on their top man-advantage unit. He should be considered a top-70 forward in fantasy drafts and the 22-year-old wing should be prioritized in keeper leagues.
5. Pyotr Kochetkov, G
NHL.com win projection: 20
Kochetkov appeared in the most games of his NHL career last season, with 40 starts. He had a 23-13-4 record and .911 save percentage in the span. With a healthy Andersen in the mix this season, Kochetkov’s start volume could decrease but he should still be considered a top-20 goalie option in fantasy. He is especially valuable in keeper and dynasty leagues.
---
Other CAR players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidates: Brent Burns, D (point projection: 40); Martin Necas, F (point projection: 60)
Deep sleeper candidates: Shayne Gostisbehere, D (point projection: 48); Sean Walker, D (point projection: 29)