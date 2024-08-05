Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2024-25

3. Andrei Svechnikov, F

NHL.com point projection: 72

Svechnikov has been limited to under 65 games in two consecutive seasons and is a player that could be a fantasy draft steal if he remains healthy. He had 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games last season and provides category coverage (tied for the most hits on the Hurricanes last season; 142). He hit the 30-goal mark in 2021-22 and should be a reliable 30-goal scorer when playing full seasons.