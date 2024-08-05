NHL EDGE stats for Carolina Hurricanes

2. Forward Martin Necas ranked sixth in the NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (363) last season. Defenseman Sean Walker ranked fifth among NHL defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (131) for the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche last season.

The Hurricanes traded the rights of forward Jake Guentzel (signed with Tampa Bay Lightning), also lost defenseman Brett Pesce (signed with New Jersey Devils) and forward Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago Blackhawks) in free agency and also terminated the contract of center Evgeny Kuznetsov.

But Carolina gained some speed on defense with the addition of Walker after losing to the New York Rangers in six games during the Eastern Conference Second Round and will likely lean on Necas in an expanded role this season. Necas could challenge or surpass some or all of his NHL career highs in points (71), goals (28), assists (43), power-play points (26) and shots on goal (240) from the 2022-23 season if Carolina utilizes him more often on the top line and/or first power play for zone entries.