Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

1. Alexander Nikishin, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2020 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: SKA St. Petersburg (KHL): 67 GP, 17-39-56

After Nikishin led the Kontinental Hockey League in points among defenseman for the second straight season, the Hurricanes are excited about the possibility of the 22-year-old joining them at the end of this season. Nikishin (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) is in the final year of his contract with SKA St. Petersburg and Carolina anticipates him stepping directly into its lineup after his KHL season ends.

“As soon as his contract ends, we expect him to come over and hit our lineup and provide us a boost right away,” general manager Eric Tulsky said.

Nikishin’s offensive numbers jump out, but the Hurricanes view him as a well-rounded defenseman.

“He’s able to create on his own, he’s able to make others better and he’s one of the hardest players to play against,” assistant GM Darren Yorke said. “So, you’re really looking at a unicorn of defensemen.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season