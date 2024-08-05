NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Carolina Hurricanes, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes
Nikishin could be in NHL by end of this season; Nadeau likely to begin in AHL
© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Alexander Nikishin, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: SKA St. Petersburg (KHL): 67 GP, 17-39-56
After Nikishin led the Kontinental Hockey League in points among defenseman for the second straight season, the Hurricanes are excited about the possibility of the 22-year-old joining them at the end of this season. Nikishin (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) is in the final year of his contract with SKA St. Petersburg and Carolina anticipates him stepping directly into its lineup after his KHL season ends.
“As soon as his contract ends, we expect him to come over and hit our lineup and provide us a boost right away,” general manager Eric Tulsky said.
Nikishin’s offensive numbers jump out, but the Hurricanes view him as a well-rounded defenseman.
“He’s able to create on his own, he’s able to make others better and he’s one of the hardest players to play against,” assistant GM Darren Yorke said. “So, you’re really looking at a unicorn of defensemen.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Bradly Nadeau, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Carolina (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; University of Maine (NCAA): 37 GP, 19-27-46
Nadeau had no issues jumping from Penticton of the British Columbia Hockey League (Junior A) in 2022-23 to leading Maine in points last season before turning pro and making his NHL debut with Carolina on April 16. The 19-year-old will compete in training camp to make another big leap into the Hurricanes lineup.
Although Nadeau (5-10, 161) probably needs some seasoning with Chicago of the American Hockey League, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play NHL games this season.
“Everything that he’s done since he’s been drafted screams NHL quality,” Yorke said. “Now, it’s up to him to sort of take the ball here with the opportunities that will come from rookie tournament and preseason games to go out and earn a job.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Scott Morrow, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 40 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Carolina (NHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; University of Massachusetts (NCAA): 37 GP, 6-24-30
Like Nadeau, Morrow got his first taste of the NHL at the end of last season when he turned pro after leading UMass in points during his junior year. Morrow (6-2, 195) will get a chance to show what he can do during training camp, but the Hurricanes have six NHL defensemen signed, so, unless there is an injury, it will be a challenge for the 21-year-old to push his way into the opening night lineup.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Jackson Blake, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 109 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Carolina (NHL): 1 GP: 0-0-0; University of North Dakota (NCAA): 40 GP, 22-38-60
Another player who turned pro at the end of last season, Blake is in a similar position to Nadeau and Morrow. The 21-year-old will get an opportunity in training camp to demonstrate if he’s NHL ready but might need some time in the AHL. Blake (5-10, 173) led North Dakota in goals, assists, and points last season and, like his father, former NHL forward Jason Blake (5-10, 190), has had no issues so far proving his lack of size isn’t an issue.
“He’s been amazing with putting extra work in over the years to continue to get strength,” Yorke said. “He’s added 10 pounds in the last year. He’s put a lot of work in to put himself in the best position possible to make the NHL.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Felix Unger Sorum, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 62 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Leksands (SHL): 35 GP: 3-12-15; Leksands J20 (J20 Nationell): 1 GP, 2-2-4
Unger Sorum followed a strong first training camp with the Hurricanes last September by not looking out of place last season playing against men in the Swedish Hockey League. The 18-year-old also earned invites to represent Sweden in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games, and 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he had no points in two games.
Unger Sorum (5-11, 170) will shift to playing in North America this season, which will likely require some time for adjustment in the AHL.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season